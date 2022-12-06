Leading Nationwide Property Management Company Launches Property Investment Tool

Investors can view potential long-term asset wealth generation with new property management tool

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For intentional property investors, the right property management company can take the guesswork out of generating the best return on investment (ROI). Real Property Management, a Neighborly company, has been offering residential property management services throughout North America for more than 30 years, and recently launched the Wealth Optimizer Tool designed to support property investors looking to optimize their rental property's ROI.

Smart property investors use a variety of metrics to analyze real estate investments. These metrics allow for comparing and tracking performance, but with the metrics, there is a balance of understanding real-world variables. Real Property Management's Wealth Optimizer Tool is available to anyone and can help investors determine if a property is a good investment. The free property investment tool provides expert data on a rental property's performance, future capital expenses, helps them analyze the potential of a future purchase and can help analyze the potential of a future purchase.

"Our franchise owners have been offering this type of hands-on assistance for analyzing the potential of a rental property for single and multi-property owners for the past five years. We wanted to build an online, user-friendly calculator that allowed rental-property investors to make their own custom adjustments on parameters," said Jeff Pepperney, president of Real Property Management. "With access to advanced reporting in this tool, our streamlined processes and one-on-one intel help investors analyze current and future properties to maximize their rental income while minimizing expenses and inefficiencies."

The interactive report pulls available data on property valuation based on users' specified investment parameters. The tool allows users to view revenue, expenses, equity changes, cap rate, cash flow, gross yield, annualized return, and cash-on-cash return, in addition to some advanced reporting features. A key feature of the Wealth Optimizer Tool is the option to compare up to three properties when considering adding properties to their portfolio.

"We're always looking to improve our value-add to property owners and provide comprehensive property management with superior service. This includes preserving investors' assets and optimizing their ROI," said Pepperney. "This tool is one more proof point of our brand promise, offering greater visibility into the performance of rental property portfolios."

Along with helping intentional property investors realize rental property potential through wealth optimization, Real Property Management provides full-service leasing, move-in, and move-out property inspections, property maintenance, management of tenant requests and emergencies, advertising and marketing, tenant screening, accounting, rent collection, legal evictions, and online reporting portals.

About Real Property Management®:

Real Property Management, a Neighborly® company, is the largest property management franchise in North America, with more than 30 years of industry expertise providing full-service residential property management for thousands of investors and rental homeowners from more than 400 independently owned and operated locations worldwide. Acquired in 2018, Real Property Management is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com. For more information about Real Property Management, visit RealPropertyMgt.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

