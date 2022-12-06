PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlampingHub.com, the leading high-end glamping online travel agency, was purchased by Glamping Hub International, Inc. on November 18, 2022. This new company was founded by CJ Wolf, a serial entrepreneur from the mobile game space, and David de la Parra, a boutique hospitality veteran and glamping resort owner. Mr. Wolf and Mr. de la Parra are both outdoor enthusiasts that have partnered in numerous non-business adventures like competing in endurance races. While training long hours together, the two often talked about going into business with one another and when the prospect of acquiring this premier glamping marketplace came to their attention, they jumped at the opportunity.

GlampingHub.com is Sold to a New Investor Group

The glamping market is in its infancy and is expected to grow from a $2.68 billion market into a $7.11 billion market by 2031 according to Allied Market Research. Glamping's market appeal has grown due to consumer's demand for experiential travel. GlampingHub.com was at the forefront of this wave when it first launched in 2014 and as a result, it has become the preeminent glamping booking engine that attracts over 5 million annual visitors primarily from organic sources.

Glamping Hub International has two office locations in Park City, Utah and in Seville, Spain. "We have been incredibly impressed with the GlampingHub.com team's accomplishments, and we look to accelerate their efforts by launching a mobile app and broadening their reach through marketing initiatives and strategic partnerships," said Mr. Wolf.

Mr. de la Parra said, "We were attracted to this business because of GlampingHub.com's extensive network of over 8,000 glamping hosts from 115 countries that list their properties on the site. Although the property is only available in English today, we see tremendous upside in localizing the site because glamping has universal appeal."

About GlampingHub.com

GlampingHub.com is an online travel agency that offers luxury camping options from tipis in Montana to safari tents in Africa. GlampingHub.com has carved out a sector in the camping vertical that caters to a discerning consumer that is looking to spend the night under the stars in a safe and glamorous environment. GlampingHub.com meticulously curates luxurious glamping accommodations, which provides our customers with the peace of mind to book their outdoor adventure with confidence.

