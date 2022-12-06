Catch a Glimpse of The 2022 Holiday Auction (Wine & Spirit)

To celebrate the festival, Madison Auction is delighted to present the 2022 Madison Holiday Auction at 11:30 am (HKT) Saturday, December 10th in Hong Kong , the stunning 458 lots of fine wines and Spirits, with a total estimate of HK$27,000,000 - HK$45,000,000 .





Madison Auction offer s an exceptional array of top-level wines and spirits that are rare in the market, including 124 lots of Bordeaux , 220 lots of Burgundy, 38 lots of Champagne, 16 lots of American cult wines, 12 lots of rare Italian wines, 23 lots of Japanese whiskies and 21 lots of Scottish whiskies. Most of them are collections built up by seasoned collectors for decades.

HONG KONG and BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This sale will be live-streamed on Madison Auction bidding platform (www.madison-auction.com/auctions) and the Madison Auction App (search 'Madison Auction' in app store) at 11:30am (HKT) this Saturday. Take advantage of the last few days to place online absentee bid via the bidding platform and app.

To celebrate the festival, Madison Auction is delighted to present the 2022 Madison Holiday Auction at 11:30 am (HKT) Saturday, December 10th in Hong Kong, the stunning 458 lots of fine wines and Spirits, with a total estimate of HK$27,000,000 - HK$45,000,000. (PRNewswire)

As the first Hong Kong-based luxury lifestyle auction house, Madison Auction hosts auctions for the unique pool of high-net-worth clients from APAC and other regions. Madison Auction continues to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales.

In addition to Hong Kong, Madison Auction will also set up salerooms in Macao, Shanghai, Singapore and Guangzhou, allowing more Asia-Pacific bidders to simultaneously attend the auction via live streaming.

410 Lots Wine | Lot 1 – 410

To celebrate the holidays, Madison Auction selected some most exciting and rare champagnes for customer's enjoyment and collection, ranging from Vintaged Dom Pérignon (Lot 54-59, 65, 66, 165, 169, 302-304 & 311) and Salon (166-168, 341-344), to large formats of Bollinger (Lot 63) and Perrier-Jouët (Lot 309). Among these 38 lots of Champagne, customers probably don't want to miss the magnum of Dom Pérignon P3 Rosé from 1988 (Lot 66), a rare champagne from a great vintage in a large format. Another that may catch your eye is the Salon Cuvée S Le Mesnil from 1985 (Lot 167), a beautiful creation from the legendary vintage.

From Burgundy, as usual, Madison Auction has impeccable provenance of the top wines in OWC and BOWC, such as DRC (Lot 133-136, 188, 206, 299, 368, 369, 371 & 372), and Leroy ( Lot 392, 394-396, 398). If you are looking for something even rare, the 1999 Rene Engel Clos Vougeot (Lot 88 & 89), the magnum of 1993 Georges Roumier Musginy (Lot 83), or the 1993 & 2006 Leroy Musigny (Lot 84 & 85) may interest you. If you are looking for more fun drinking wines, the ready-to-drink Arnouxs (Lot 71-80, 172-177), Cecil Tremblay (Lot 269-272), and Arnaud Ente (Lot 318 & 319) could be great choices.

From Bordeaux, if you are an 1855 Grand Classé collector, you may be thrilled to see the scarce Mouton collection containing one bottle each vintage from 1945-2001 (Lot 212-218) and 3 sets of the entire collection of every Château (61 of them) from the classification (Lot 219-221). Another scarce and absolutely delicious bottle is the 1989 Haut Brion Blanc which is in perfect condition (Lot 6). Of course, Madison Auction has many more to offer in these 124 lots of Bordeaux.

Madison Auction has the rarest and sought-after natural wines from other parts of France, from Jura, Domaine des Miroirs (Lot 312-315). Luckily, they have another Methuselah of Domaine du Pégau Cuvée da Capo (Lot 337), the "3rd Apostle" in The Drops of God, for our wine enthusiasts.

Outside of France, Madison Auction has the Library Pack collection from Schrader Cellars (Lot 345-347); this collection contains the best library stock of the top-line Cuvée from the winery. Furthermore, the Grace Family Vineyards magnums offer wine lovers not only delicious wines but also beautifully embossed bottles for your cellar (Lot 248 & 249). In addition, the 1946 Bodegas Toro Albalá Don PX Convento Selección from Spain could bring great joy to your holiday parties (Lot 208).

Spirit | Lot 411 - 458

For spirits, Madison Auction has Fine and Marc de Bourgogne from DRC and Hospices de Beaune (Lot 411, 412, 414). If you are a whisky lover, one of the rarest and most collectible Japanese whiskies, Hanyu Ichiro's Malt Cards Series (Lot 420-422) may excite you, especially the King of Clubs (Lot 420). Madison Auction also has one lot of Karuizawa Geisha 1977 that could complete your Geisha collection (Lot 424). Finally, if you are a scotch fan, we also have some casual drinking bottles for your enjoyment (Lot 416-418, 431-433, 440 & 441, 448-457).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommendation

1988 Dom Pérignon P3 Plénitude Brut Rosé Champagne

Lot 66 | 1 Magnum (GB), Overall: Great | Ullage: 1cm from bottom | RP 93

Est. HK$ 45,000 - HK$ 80,000

As we all know it is rare to find an outstanding vintage Dom Pérignon in magnum, not to mention the P3 and the most sought-after Rosé champagne recently. P3 requires at least 25 years of cellar aging before release, making it incredibly sophisticated, full-bodied, and only available in vintage champagne auctions.

Vintage P3 like 1988, 1990, 1992, and 1993 have rarely been presented at auction in Asia in recent years, and the Wine Search average price has more than doubled in 5 years (the 1988 P3 Rosé price soared more than 3 times), making it a true rarity. However, 1988 is not the only gem in this auction that Vintage P3 mentioned above will also be presented (Lot 55-57), so don't miss out on these legendary treasures!

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­______________________________________________________________________________________________

1993 Domaine Georges Roumier Musigny Grand Cru

Lot 83 | 1 Magum, Overall: Great | BH 98

Est. HK$ 190,000 - HK$ 320,000

In Wine Searcher's latest list of The World's Top 50 Most Expensive Wines, Domaine Georges & Christophe Roumier Musigny Grand Cru is ranked third among the Reds, only after the same Grand Cru from Leroy and Romanée-Conti Grand Cru of DRC. This lot is in the magnum bottle with a more desirable state of aging and collectability.

This auction also features the top of the list, the 1993 & 2006 Leroy Musigny Grand Cru (Lot 84 & 85), with only 1 bottle each. Be quick!

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­_____________________________________________________________________________________________

1999 Domaine René Engel Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru

Lot 88 | 6 Bottles, Overall: Great

Est. HK$ 110,000 - HK$ 200,000

1999 represented the most iconic and sought-after year of Burgundy in the 1990s. Not to mention this lot is from the Lost Domaine - René Engel. We are proud to double this marvelous opportunity, presenting you with another 12 bottles of the same vintage (Lot 89) in this sale, so don't miss out!

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­____________________________________________________________________________________________

2009 Domaine Arnaud Ente Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru, Les Referts

Lot 319 | 6 Magnums (6 Single OWC), Overall: Perfect | 90 magnums produced | BH 91-94

Est. HK$ 65,000 - HK$ 110,000

It's a blue-eyed boy at the auction, a rising star in Burgundy which has stole the thunder from Coche-Dury in recent years.

This 1er Cru wine is ranked the 3rd most expensive wines of the domaine, with annual production of less than 1,000 bottles and only 90 magnums available worldwide! Another lot from the same domaine (Lot 318) is also waiting for its star scout.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

1945 Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac 1er Cru Classé

Lot 212 | 1 Bottle, Overall: Great, Ullage: Top shoulder | RP 100

Est. HK$ 65,000 - HK$ 120,000

If you are an 1855 Grand Classé collector, you may be thrilled to see the scarce Mouton collection containing one bottle each vintage from 1945-2001 (Lot 212-218). These gems include some great vintages of Mouton, such as 1947, 1953, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1961, 1970, 1982, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1995, 1996, and 2000.

Every year, Mouton invites one artist/celebrity to design the label of its grand vin. Pablo Picasso (1973, the vintage when Mouton was upgraded to First Growth), Salvador Dali (1958), of course, the ''Augsburg Ram'' in 2000!

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Domaine Des Miroirs Mixed Lot

Lot 312 | 3 Bottles, Overall: Perfect

Est. HK$ 22,000 - HK$ 42,000

2014 Domaine des Miroirs Sonorité du Vent Les Saugettes (1)

2015 Domaine des Miroirs Berceau Chardonnay (2)

Located in the Jura, France, this natural wine producer, has been popular in recent years. The prices of its wines have skyrocketed and are hard to come by. In this auction, we present 4 lots (Lot 312-315) from this winery, with three single vineyards: the Sonorité du Vent Les Saugettes, Berceau, and the Mizuiro Les Saugettes.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Schrade Cellars Library Pack 4,8,9 Mixed Lot (1)

Lot 345 | 18 Bottles, 3 OWC

Est. HK$ 38,000 - HK$ 65,000

Schrader Cellars Library Pack 4 (1 OWC)

2008 T6 x 2 + 2005 RBS x 2 + 2015 RBS x 2

Schrader Cellars Library Pack 8 (1 OWC)

Schrader Library Pack 8 (07 T6 x 2 + 11 RBS x 2 + 09 GIII x 2)

Schrader Cellars Library Pack 9 (1 OWC)

2011 T6 x 2 + 2009 RBS x 2 + 2007 Beckstoffer x 2

The Schrader Library Pack contains only the best Cuvee of the winery. The winery reserves these wines as library stocks stored in the winery cellar at the most optimal storage condition. The wines are then late-released to the winery's top collectors when they enter the drinking peak, offering Schrader lovers beautifully aged wines.

________________________________________________________________________________________

1989 Château Haut-Brion Blanc Pessac-Léognan Grand Cru Classé

Lot 6 | 1 Bottle, Overal: Perfect | RP 100

Est. HK$ 14,000 - HK$ 24,000

A perfect score for Parker, who exclaimed, "this is the most immense and large-scaled Haut-Brion Blanc I have ever tasted... fully replicated the fleshy, chewy texture of a great Grand Cru white Burgundy." Only 600 cases were produced with perfect aging potential. Singl bottle in perfect condition, what are you hesitating for?

________________________________________________________________________________________

1988 Hanyu Ichiro's Malt Cards Series King of Clubs

Lot 420 | 1 Bottle, Overall: Perfect, Bottled: 2010 | Bottle Number: 376, Cask Number: #9108 | Abv: 58%, Vol: 700ml, 417 bottles produced

Est. HK$ 100,000 - HK$ 180,000

Collecting the full Hanyu Ichiro's Malt Cards Series is like the top "mission impossible" for all Japanese whisky connoisseurs. We are fortunate to have 3 lots (Lot 420-422) , including the extremely rare "King of Clubs" (above right 2nd, 417 bottles were produced). Only one bottle is available for each lot, making it with significant investment and artistic value that Japanese whisky collectors should be crazy for.

________________________________________________________________________________________

2000 Hanyu Ghost Series 3

Lot 423 | 1 Bottle, Overall: Perfect, Bottled: 2014 | Bottle Number: 28, Cask Number: #1702 | Abv: 59.6%, Vol: 700ml, 120 bottles produced

Est. HK$ 55,000 - HK$ 90,000

With only 120 bottles produced annually, the rarity of this single Cask lot is evident. Place your bid now!

_______________________________________________________________________________________

We continue to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission for our next Auction – Please contact us for an estimation on your collection.

Email: consignment@madison-auction.com

Tel: +852 3188 6613

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Madison Auction Limited