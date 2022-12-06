BMC Helix Delivers Elevated Customer Experiences in the Cloud

Customers embrace AIOps, intelligent automation, and cross-team collaboration in ongoing evolution to ServiceOps across multi-cloud environments

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, affirmed that its cloud-based BMC Helix solution is the number one choice for modern enterprises such as Buchanan Technologies and Mphasis exploring ServiceOps capabilities to break down staff, tool, and data siloes on their digital transformation journeys.

According to the third annual BMC-commissioned survey by Hanover Research, of 372 IT and business leaders, almost three quarters (73 percent) currently combine service management and operations management functions into a centralized team. The ongoing drive toward ServiceOps is rooted in enterprise IT's need to deliver high-quality experiences at digital speed.

Buchanan Technologies manages 250% more users and maintains exceptional service delivery

Buchanan Technologies offers help desk support and managed services for enterprises across the U.S. and Canada. After experiencing rapid growth, the company turned to BMC for the functionality, integration, and scalability of BMC's strong service and operations management capabilities to support Buchanan's evolving digital service management strategy. As a result, Buchanan Technologies experienced:

Automatic ticket generation and operational IT analytics, which accelerated problem reporting and resolution

Enhanced IT mobile capabilities that increased support team productivity for the company and its customers

Smart Reporting which gave customers visibility into their environments, reducing the load on Buchanan's support staff

"We can ensure that customer environments are as good as they can be today and that we consistently improve reliability and performance over time," Darvey Lavender, Director of Business Information Systems, Buchanan Technologies.

Fortune India 500 company Mphasis Limited achieves complete infrastructure visibility

Mphasis Limited is an Indian multinational IT/ITES and consulting company that provides infrastructure technology and applications outsourcing services. Mphasis selected BMC Helix Operations Management to overcome the large visibility gap that directly affected how it managed customer data across a complex on-premises and multi-cloud environment. With the BMC Helix Operations Management solution, Mphasis is able to get visibility into their entire infrastructure - servers, networks, virtualization platforms, storage, back-up, hardware, enterprise applications availability and processes from a single console - through the latest Grafana based dashboards.

Delivering Best-in-Class Product Experience

With 38 new customers using the BMC Helix SaaS solution in the first half of FY23, customer success continues to be a priority for BMC. Recent AI/ML enhancements to expand and improve the product experience for customers using the BMC Helix platform include:

Real-time incident correlation automatically groups related incidents into a single issue, surfacing the root cause without the need for manual investigation and accelerating response time.

Root cause isolation looks at service models, events, metrics, logs, changes, and incidents to create a timeline of service impact and identifies the most likely source. This eliminates troubleshooting and the results flow into service management for rapid, targeted, major incident management.

"The continued rise in service and operations teams coming together is why we're taking a ServiceOps approach to our offerings. If the teams are working together, the tools should, too," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "The support for ITSM and ITOM integration helps our customers achieve their top objectives moving forward by leveraging modern ServiceOps solutions powered by AI/ML and intelligent automation."

Additionally, strong AIOps and observability capabilities from BMC continue to be recognized by analyst firms and industry associations alike. BMC was ranked an "Outperformer" in the "GigaOm Radar for AIOps Solutions"; and one of the "15 Solutions to Know" on the Constellation ShortList TM. BMC Helix was also named a finalist by the SaaS Awards as a vendor for Best SaaS Product for Ticketing or Event Management.

