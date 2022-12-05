Sixty-Three Percent of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Can't Send their Glucose Test Results to their Provider

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the Diabetes Care Survey, a longitudinal analysis of patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States, have been released for 2022, providing insights into how remote patient monitoring (RPM) can benefit patients with chronic conditions. Although remote blood glucose monitoring (RBGM) has surged in the last couple of years, 63 percent of the people surveyed said their glucometer does not send their glucose reading to their provider.

A cellular-enabled blood glucose monitor, like the iGlucose® from Smart Meter, automatically sends the reading to the patient's doctor, making it easier than Bluetooth®-enabled meters. (PRNewswire)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.3 million people have diabetes, representing 11.3 percent of the US population. Of these, approximately 90 to 95 percent have type 2 diabetes.

One study found that about 45 percent of people with Type 2 diabetes don't adequately control their glucose levels.1 Testing their glucose and knowing their reading on a regular basis can help people these patients and their physician better manage their disease. Without test results automatically being sent to their doctor, patients still have the laborious task of writing down their readings and then remembering to take them to their next doctor's appointment.

"Written glucose logs, some research postulates, are inaccurate or falsified up to 50% of the time," said Ronald Tamler, MD, PhD, CDE, clinical director of the Mount Sinai Diabetes Center and associate professor of medicine at The Mount Sinai Medical Center.2 "Having this specific information allows your care provider to treat your diabetes better. But with so little patients bringing what is probably the most important tool in their management of diabetes, what is a physician to do?"

With cellular-enabled RBGM solutions, providers are assured of receiving reliable, dependable, and accurate data every time a patient tests their blood glucose. This can help identify trends, prevent hospitalization, and improve outcomes. Remote blood glucose monitoring is also reimbursable for providers.

"Smart Meter's nationwide network of SmartPartners™ work directly with care providers delivering real-time health data using remote patient monitoring for patients with chronic conditions, including Type 2 diabetes," said Bill Bassett, Smart Meter's Chief Marketing Officer. "SmartPartners leverage exclusive cellular connectivity built into our iGlucose Diabetes Management Solution, simplifying how patients measure their glucose readings without needing to log the results or wear bulky, uncomfortable equipment. Remote blood glucose monitoring helps patients increase their testing adherence and provides physicians with accurate data for better intervention management."

Currently, any organization can receive $20 for every Bluetooth-enabled or competitive cellular-enabled device you replace with a Smart Meter cellular-enabled device, including the iGlucose for people with Type 2 diabetes.

You can view the complete results of the Diabetes Care Survey here.

