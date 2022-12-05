Macklemore and Babs from Brunch with Babs Make Moments Sweeter with BRACH'S® Candy Canes, "Swapping" their Favorite Holiday Traditions and Revealing New Holiday Candy Lineup on Instagram Live

Fans nationwide can also "swap" traditions through BRACH'S Sweetness Swap in exchange for a festive activity shared by someone from another generation and a free* box of BRACH'S Peppermint Candy Canes

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Twas the night of BRACH'S Sweetness Swap and followers were "hooked," Babs made a Gingerbread House while Macklemore cooked, an evening of sweet moments with traditions old and new, classic Candy Canes and new treats, too!

GRAMMY® award-winning artist, Macklemore, and the internet’s favorite grandma, Babs from Brunch with Babs, recreate each other’s favorite holiday traditions featuring BRACH’S Candy Canes to kick-off BRACH’S Sweetness Swap. (PRNewswire)

Last night, fans across the country tuned in to watch the holiday season's sweetest multi-generational celeb duo kick off BRACH'S first-ever tradition exchange – "BRACH'S Sweetness Swap" – on Instagram Live, recreating one another's favorite activities to make moments sweeter during the holidays using the staple of the season: BRACH'S Candy Canes.

Multi-platinum and diamond-selling, GRAMMY® award-winning artist and dad of three – Macklemore – got festive in the kitchen trying out Babs' go-to Candy Cane Bark and Hot Cocoa recipe. The internet's favorite holiday-loving grandma known for sharing motherly advice and life hacks – Barbara "Babs" Costello from Brunch with Babs – "spiced" up Macklemore's Gingerbread House tradition. It was a star-studded spectacle sure to put anyone in the holiday spirit!

With this iconic pair of holiday aficionados marking the first official swap, America's #1 candy cane brand** is now inviting fans nationwide to share their holiday traditions at BRACHS.com/SweetnessSwap in exchange for an activity shared by someone from another generation and a free* box of BRACH'S Peppermint Candy Canes (for the first 5,000 claimants). Submissions will be open from Dec. 5 – Dec. 16, and in exchange fans will receive e-cards from BRACH'S suggesting a new fan-submitted way to sweeten up their holidays beginning Dec. 19.

BRACH'S Sweetness Swap is an easy and meaningful way to make moments sweeter this season, bringing generations together to create new memories. The first-of-its-kind event was inspired by a recent BRACH's nationwide survey*** which revealed that while 77% of Americans strongly believe in the importance of holiday traditions, younger generations are looking to try something new.

In the spirit of combining what has been beloved for decades with something brand-new, Babs from Brunch with Babs and Macklemore also revealed the release of BRACH'S latest, limited-edition holiday candy innovations during their Live. New to the BRACH'S holiday portfolio are three delicious and festive twists on traditional candies, available now for a limited time at grocery stores, drug stores and mass-market retailers nationwide:

BRACH'S Holiday Heat Candy Canes : Warm up with BRACH'S Holiday Heat, sweet and spicy candy canes. Share little moments of joy with deliciously fruity candy canes with a hint of chili heat, in assorted boxes of Watermelon Chili, Pineapple Chili and Mango Chili flavors.

BRACH'S Holiday Lights : Jelly candies shaped like holiday lights in refreshing lemon, blue raspberry, lime and cherry flavor-assorted bags. The stunningly bright flavors are a must-have this year for Gingerbread House decorating.

BRACH'S Confetti Mint Stars: Creamy, mint-flavored white candy star drops with inclusions of red glitter, adding a festive touch to any baked good, like cookies, cakes or Gingerbread Houses.

"We're excited to give families and friends new ways to make moments sweeter with BRACH'S by releasing our lineup of holiday candies with a twist and kicking off BRACH'S Sweetness Swap," said Lauren Holtz Pezza, Director of Seasonal and BRACH'S Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "BRACH'S has been the delicious, risk-free go-to for holiday snacking, baking, decorating and gifting for generations, and we can't wait to see the creative ways people of all ages come together and make occasions memorable this year using our new and classic treats."

Looking for inspiration around how to use these new sweets alongside BRACH'S classic Peppermint Candy Canes? Head over to @BrunchWithBabs to watch a replay of the Instagram Live with @Macklemore!

About BRACH'S Candy Canes:

Candy Canes have been an important piece of BRACH'S almost 120-year long legacy of making moments sweeter. BRACH'S, America's #1 Candy Cane brand**, offers a variety of iconic product forms, shapes, textures and flavors perfect for any occasion. The perfect treat for snacking, baking, decorating or gifting during the holiday season, BRACH'S® Peppermint Candy Canes, BRACH'S® Cherry Candy Canes, BRACH'S® Peppermint Mini Candy Canes and BRACH'S® Peppermint Crushed Candy Canes are available at grocery stores, drug stores and mass-market retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit www.brachs.com. The latest information throughout the season can also be accessed on BRACH'S Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Ferrara®

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 2,400 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of more than 25 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience, and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com .

About Macklemore

Multi-platinum and GRAMMY® award winning artist Macklemore has made history with a combination of commercial success, critical acclaim, and international appeal, with a total of 13.2 BILLION COMBINED STREAMS, and over 5 BILLION VIDEO VIEWS to date, Macklemore is one of the most successful independent artists of the 21st century. 'GEMINI', Macklemore's first solo effort in 12 years, was released in 2017 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and #1 on the charts for Rap, R&B/Hip-Hop, and Independent Albums, featuring Platinum-certified singles, "Glorious" (featuring Skylar Grey), "Good Old Days" (featuring Kesha), and "Marmalade" (featuring Lil Yachty). 'GEMINI' followed two releases with producer Ryan Lewis: the multiple-GRAMMY award winning and multi-platinum album, 'The Heist', which spawned two #1, Diamond-certified singles "Thrift Shop" and "Can't Hold Us" and 2016 release "This Unruly Mess I've Made", which featured the Platinum-certified single "Downtown." His upcoming album, titled BEN is currently set for release on March 3, 2023 and features the singles "CHANT," feat. Tones and I, "MANIAC" feat. Windser, and most recently "FAITHFUL" feat. NLE Choppa. Following release, Macklemore will embark on THE BEN TOUR, kicking off April 2023 in Europe and the UK. Learn more at www.macklemore.com.

*Valid for legal residents of 50 U.S. + D.C., 18+. Offer ends 12/31/22 and quantity limited to first 5,000 claimants. Get up to $5.00* back via rebate on your purchase of one (1) package of Brach's Peppermint Candy Canes (12 ct., 5.3 oz only). Must purchase Brach's Peppermint Candy Canes (12 ct., 5.3 oz) to qualify for the rebate. Rebate requests must be received by 1/14/23. Limit one (1) rebate per person. Rebate will be paid via PayPal/Venmo. See full T&Cs for details.

**SOURCE: IRI Market Advantage TL US MULO+C 8 WE 12.26.21

***Survey conducted by Bridge Marketing Research LLC on behalf of BRACH'S® in October 2022 with a sample of 2,000 U.S. adults age 18+ who celebrate year-end holidays and plan to purchase holiday candy this year. The margin of error at this sample size is +/- 2.2% at the 95% confidence level.



