Kutak Rock Welcomes Insurance Regulatory Attorney Stephanie Pierce

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that attorney Stephanie Pierce has joined its insurance regulatory compliance practice group as of counsel in the firm's Kansas City office.

Throughout her career, Ms. Pierce has focused on providing counsel to insurance clients and has worked closely with state insurance regulatory agencies in the formation, licensing and regulation of insurance companies and other regulated entities.

"Stephanie brings significant knowledge about insurance regulation at the state level, a need many of our clients face on a regular basis," said Tasha Cycholl, insurance regulatory compliance partner and Regional Co-Chair of the Litigation Department in the firm's Scottsdale office. "Stephanie is attentive and thorough in her practice, providing advice on regulatory compliance in the face of constant evolution in the insurance marketplace. We are excited to welcome her to Kutak Rock as we continue to grow our insurance regulatory offerings."

"I am excited to join Kutak Rock's insurance regulatory compliance team," said Ms. Pierce. "Kutak Rock's collaborative culture and consistent dedication to client service makes it a great fit for me. The insurance industry is constantly changing, and I look forward to bringing my unique experience to a team that is well-positioned to assist clients facing unusually complex and significant challenges."

Prior to joining Kutak Rock, Ms. Pierce worked as an associate attorney at two prominent national law firms. She also worked as in-house counsel with the Missouri Department of Insurance. Ms. Pierce received a J.D. from the University of Missouri School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Missouri. She is admitted to practice in Missouri, Texas and Wisconsin.

