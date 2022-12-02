Penfolds Celebrate 2022 Global Wine Collection at Miami Art Week

Event featured music by Mark Ronson and installations from Misato Kindness and Vellum LA

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penfolds kicked off Miami Art Week 2022 on Thursday, December 1, with an evening of immersive artistry and digital exploration at The Temple House. Academy and Golden Globe Award-Winning Musician Mark Ronson and rising DJ, Yaeji performed as guests were treated to the luxury winemaker's 2022 collection and invited to "Venture Beyond" with boundary-pushing digital art installations.

The experience combined custom digital art, sound, and Penfolds' latest vintages within a fully immersive environment. The event was designed to provide a unique experience that interacts socially in this new digital realm.

Penfolds partnered with premier digital art gallery Vellum LA to support and provide a platform for artists and designers in creative spaces and those working to understand the new digital environment we are inhabiting. "Vellum is proud to share a platform with Penfolds to engage with those who admire both the technology and hospitality worlds. Together, we are celebrating the digital influence and providing a new experience to engage with our audiences," said Sinziana Velicescu, Vellum LA's Director and Curator.

The event also featured a continued project with acclaimed Barcelona design collective, Misato Kindness, to provide guests immersive digital artistry, filling the event space with futuristic 3D techniques and proto-informatics. "Misato Kindness is working at the forefront of the digital conversation surrounding art, luxury and technological experience," said Andrei Warren, Creative Director of Misato Kindness. "We learn from the past and evolveIn partnering with Penfolds, we were able to further tell the story of their winemaking philosophy from that perspective, demonstrating its constant evolution with the constant art of the craft of winemaking."

The 2022 global wine collection honors the winery's Australian heritage, while also celebrating the second California release from the brand. Guests on Thursday night enjoyed tastings of these new wines, including the iconic Grange, beloved Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz, and Bin 311 Chardonnay.

The Penfolds 2022 Global Collection is available at www.penfolds.com and select fine wine stores throughout the US.

About Penfolds

Since 1844, Penfolds commitment to quality has been underpinned by a 'House Style'. An approach that permits us to venture across borders to find the best grapes from the finest regions. Our uncompromising commitment to quality and experimentation to create wines has been passed down through generations of Penfolds winemakers, from the secret (experimental) bottling of Grange in 1951 and the unbroken line of vintages of what is now Australia's best-known wine. It's this constant pursuit and curiosity that drives us to always push beyond boundaries to try new things. Setting our sights on Napa Valley and California is a realisation of an ambition we set out to achieve more than twenty years ago, when Penfolds imported a Heritage Selection of vine cuttings from South Australia's esteemed Kalimna and Magill Estate vineyard, and planted them in Californian soil. This new chapter encapsulates a bold alliance between the northern and southern hemispheres. A continuum of endeavour unbound by country, vine or time.

About Misato Kindness

Misato is a creative studio driven by the basis of human nature: to connect through Kindness. Misato brings the singularity of human relations to a common ground, turning the anecdotal into big ideas. Misato learns from the past and evolves into the future, where nature and technology coexist like one and 3D can solve the flaws of humanity. Misato stands up for equality, support, respect & friendship overall, with a mindset where each one stands for themselves meanwhile collectivity is the goal.

About Vellum

Vellum LA is a digital art gallery based in Los Angeles, CA whose goal is to meaningfully situate the digital and crypto art communities within the context of art history, while also educating the public on the potential of blockchain and NFTs to impact the future of art. Vellum's emphasis on physical exhibition is core to their approach— whether by displaying artwork on our state-of-the-art LED displays, curating and creating site specific immersive experiences, or taking over larger-scale media installations around the world, Vellum aims to reinvent how digital art is experienced in the physical world.

