Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd Announces Proposed Rights Offering

SYDNEY, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTC Pink® Open Market: PARNF) ("Parnell") announced its intention to raise US$4.0 million through a backstopped rights offering at no charge (the "Rights Offering") for qualifying shareholders of record as of December 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The Rights Offering will be fully backstopped by existing investors DW Healthcare Partners V, L.P. and DW Healthcare Affiliates V, L.P. (collectively, "DW Healthcare Partners") subject to the terms and conditions of the backstop agreement as more fully described in the offering circular issued in connection with the Rights Offering on December 6, 2022 (the "Offering Circular").

Under the proposed Rights Offering, Parnell plans to distribute to qualifying shareholders on the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights entitling the holder of such right to subscribe for a fixed number of Parnell's ordinary shares of common stock ("Ordinary Shares") at a subscription price per share of US$0.075. The subscription rights may be exercised only during the anticipated subscription period of Tuesday, December 6, 2022 through 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 5, 2023 (subject to any extension or cancellation on the terms of the Offering Circular).

Subject to the terms and conditions of the backstop agreement, DW Healthcare Partners will backstop the Rights Offering and has agreed to purchase all the Ordinary Shares that are not subscribed for by other shareholders of Parnell at the same subscription price under the Rights Offering, US$0.075.

The securities described above will be offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

Parnell is a fully integrated, veterinary pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative animal health solutions. We currently manufacture and market five products for companion animals and production animals in 10 countries and augment our production animal pharmaceutical products with proprietary software platform mySYNCH®.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Parnell's current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Parnell's common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Parnell's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Parnell does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events, or other factors.

