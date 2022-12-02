NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardesty & Hanover, LLC, a leader in the infrastructure engineering industry, unveiled a new bold corporate brand & logo today that complements recent company growth. Going forward, branding will identify the firm as H&H, with Hardesty & Hanover, LLC remaining the legal name.

Release: H&H Logo (PRNewswire)

H&H Unveils New Brand Identity And Redesigned Logo

In 1945, the firm became known as Hardesty & Hanover, transitioning from Waddell & Hardesty. Since then, the firm has expanded into new markets and geographical regions and added industry leaders with diverse expertise. This moment, as throughout our history, our work is Designed to Amaze, Engineered to Last®.

"We have grown our business significantly over the last several years," said Sean Bluni, CEO of H&H. "It's imperative that our brand reflects and promotes our company as it is today. Our new branding evolves the firm beyond its legacy into the future as we continue to deliver superior engineering solutions to our clients."

For 136 years, H&H has served clients worldwide, delivering outstanding engineering solutions and signature projects that have inspired communities. The firm offers a wide array of services from studies through design and construction; our projects include major and local bridges, roadways, interchanges, railways, transportation facilities, and kinetic structures.

For more information, please visit our website at www.hardestyhanover.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE H&H