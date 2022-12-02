First Financial Bank Opens 79th Branch in Texas

Lumberton location is seventh overall for southeast region

LUMBERTON, Texas, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN), has announced the opening of its 79th branch, a 3,300-square foot location in Lumberton.

The addition of the Lumberton location extends the Southeast Texas Region's reach further north into Hardin County. The region also has locations in Orange, Vidor, Mauriceville, Newton, Port Arthur and Beaumont.

"Lumberton is a vibrant, rapidly-growing community in a region that is a natural fit for First Financial Bank," said Stephen Lee, Chairman, President and CEO, Southeast Region. "First Financial Bank moved into the region nine years ago and, over that time, the company has experienced tremendous growth. The people and businesses in Southeast Texas have been great customers and we look forward to expanding our presence and serving them long into the future."

The new facility features a three-lane drive-thru, plus ATM, lobby tellers and a convenient access off Highway 96, immediately north of Lumberton High School and west of Walmart. Customers can expect the same first-class customer service in Lumberton delivered at First Financial Bank's 78 other locations across the state.

"First Financial takes great pride in its role as a community bank, contributing to the fabric of our communities for the collective success of our customers, communities and the bank," said TJ Lingle, Senior Vice President, Hardin County Market President. "Relationship banking has fallen at many banks, but not at First Financial. We are excited to bring personal banking to the Lumberton community, where we know our clients and they know us. Our bankers live and work here, our kids attend local schools, and our family members own businesses in Lumberton. We are not only committed to the community, but invested as well."

First Financial Bank expanded its footprint into Southeast Texas in 2013, making up the bank's Southeast Texas Region, one of 12 in the state. In that time, the bank has emerged as a regional leader in banking and customer service while contributing to and participating in many community initiatives.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with eight locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

