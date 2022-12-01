Spark Networks Names Board Vice Chair Chelsea A. Grayson As Interim CEO With A Focus on Maximizing Value

Eric Eichmann Praised For His Work

BERLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, announced the appointment of current Board of Directors Vice Chair Chelsea A. Grayson as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Chelsea Grayson (PRNewswire)

"Chelsea's rare mix of executive leadership, consumer brand, operational knowhow, and deep familiarity with the company and our products makes her the ideal leader to take Spark Networks forward at this time," Board Chair Colleen Birdnow Brown said.

Eric Eichmann has stepped down to spend more time with family and explore future opportunities. Ms. Brown commended Mr. Eichmann for his work, "We are especially appreciative of Eric's successful leadership and contributions through a difficult period for the company over the last three years and thank him for all of his work on the ongoing strategic alternatives review."

Ms. Grayson, who will be Spark Networks' first woman CEO, said, "The exceptional array of our brands, along with our diverse global user base, combine to position the company to seize an ever-greater share of the social dating platform industry and facilitate truly important relationships for our consumers."

The former CEO of True Religion, a designer jeans and clothing company, as well as clothing company American Apparel, Ms. Grayson has a multi-decade career as a board member for a range of technology, consumer-facing, and wellness companies, a law firm partner, and an in-house general counsel.

"I'm thrilled to work with our team as the interim CEO to unlock the full potential of all of our assets," Ms. Grayson said, "including by using capital more beneficially across marketing channels and by driving internal operational improvements."

About Spark Networks SE

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding what, if any, results our strategic alternatives review will yield; whether we will seize an ever-greater share of the social dating platform industry and facilitate truly important relationships for our consumers; and whether we will unlock the full potential of all of our assets, including by using capital more beneficially across marketing channels and by driving internal operational improvements.

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words, such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "guides," and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Spark Networks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other sections of Spark Networks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in Spark Networks' other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

