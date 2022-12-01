Sip Fresh Breaks into Arizona Market, Plans for Aggressive Growth in Southwest U.S.

Innovative Beverage Franchise Expands Beyond Home State of California with New Glendale, AZ Location

GLENDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sip Fresh , an innovative, handcrafted juice and beverage franchise concept, is expanding out of California and entering the Arizona market with plans to open its first location in Glendale. This entry into the greater Phoenix area marks the first of multiple units the high-quality beverage franchise is set to open in the Grand Canyon State. The Glendale location is set to open on December 3rd at the Arrowhead Towne Center Mall located at 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center. With plans to increase its footprint in the West and Southwestern states, this introduction into the burgeoning Phoenix market marks the next step for the brand that has already closed various multi-unit contracts in the Southern California area.

Sip Fresh (PRNewswire)

Best known for its vibrant, eye-catching storefronts and unique presentation of fresh fruit based juices, Sip Fresh's menu includes a variety of creative flavors and blended drinks using the highest quality fruit in each beverage. The franchise boasts an unmatched customer experience, backed by its cheerful, friendly 'Sipistas,' who actively engage with guests to assist with the ordering process, helping them to sample and select the perfect drink and providing exceptional service during their visit.

"We are excited to finally introduce Sip Fresh to Arizona and to open the state's first location in this top-tier market," said Sharon Arthofer, Founder and CEO of Sip Fresh. "There are a lot of elements to consider when choosing a retail center for our premier brand. As a leading shopping destination in the West Valley, and home to over 180 stores and restaurants, Sip Fresh is confident that Arrowhead Towne Center mall visitors will enthusiastically welcome this fresh, new offering."

In 2021, Phoenix was recognized as the fastest-growing large city in the U.S. Glendale's proximity within the greater Phoenix area makes it an extremely attractive market for a refreshingly cool beverage concept like Sip Fresh.

"Interest in Sip Fresh franchising opportunities within the greater Phoenix market is high. Franchisees recognize the benefit of our streamlined business model that allows owners to focus their efforts on servicing more guests and establishing a loyal following while maximizing profitability," says Frank Gonzales, VP of Franchise Development. "I encourage franchisees to reach out right away if they are interested in Sip Fresh so they can capitalize on the limited availability of franchise opportunities we have available in this market."

The brand is currently exploring opportunities with experienced franchisees and multi-unit operators in the Western and Southwestern United States. For franchising information and contact info, please visit www.sipfreshjuice.com/Franchising. For more information regarding Sip Fresh and their available menu items, please visit www.sipfreshjuice.com.

ABOUT SIP FRESH

California-based Sip Fresh® opened its first store in 2017 with a mission to create delicious, handcrafted juices, in an interactive environment and unique presentation. The brand's focus on quality products and unforgettable experiences turns guests into regulars and juices into delightful Sip Fresh beverages are made for a new era in the beverage industry. The beautiful drinks, like the many 'Fresh Sips' and the fan-favorite Cha Cha Chamoy®, are fun to share with friends and family – both in-person and via social media. Sip Fresh's quality products are made to engage the senses: see it, sample it and sip it up.

