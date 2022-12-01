SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates RBA, WAFD, OPNT, GRAY

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewswire)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA)'s merger with IAA, Inc. If you are a Ritchie Bros. shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD)'s merger with Luther Burbank Corporation. If you are a Washington shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT)'s sale to Indivior PLC. Per the agreement, Indivior would acquire Opiant for $20.00 per share in cash, plus up to $8.00 per share in contingent value rights that may become payable in the event that certain net revenue milestones are achieved during the relevant seven-year period by OPNT003 after its approval and launch. If you are an Opiant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY)'s merger with CalciMedica Inc. If you are a Graybug shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP