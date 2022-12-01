Pivotree Hosts Exclusive Webinar on Commerce Trends 2023 for B2B and B2C Retailers

Experts in digital commerce solutions share their winning strategies for capitalizing on the service and delivery trends Retail customers expect in 2023

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, invites brand leaders to attend an exclusive live webinar on 2023 Commerce Trends. This event is sponsored with the support of Pivotree partner Amazon Web Services (AWS) and will be hosted by Wayne Teigen, ECommerce Advisor, Pivotree, featuring special guests Ashlee Aldridge CEO, Reach Partners and former CIO for DSW and Restoration Hardware, Bill Mirabito, Interim VP eCommerce and Consultant, Chameleon Collective, former CTO Francesca's and Ronak Shah, AWS Architect and MACH Alliance Ambassador.

From social commerce to BOPIS, retailers need to be prepared to meet and sell to customers wherever they are, through multiple channels.This expert panel will explore the trends that started during the explosion of digital commerce during the pandemic and will continue to shape customer experience in the months ahead. Whether they are engaging with customers on their social media platforms or adopting a flexible and frictionless return policy, creating personalized experiences through an omnichannel e-commerce strategy is the way to see continued growth in 2023 and beyond.

"The pandemic changed eCommerce forever – and with a full blown economic recession looming, we can help our global brand customers take full advantage of these trends in delivering the best experience customers expect while optimizing profitability," says Wayne Teigen, Pivotree.

What this implies of course is that innovation has to happen at a much greater pace than it does traditionally, as Ronak Shah, an Ambassador for the MACH Alliance can attest. Ronak explains that composable architecture allows companies to become more agile and responsive to ever-evolving customer needs. "The speed and stability of composable commerce allows Retailers to innovate and select their desired (best-of-breed) tooling for each capability they want to incorporate. They can experiment and add new capabilities without affecting any other part of the commerce ecosystem."

Register Today to attend the session to help you better understand what customers are looking for more of in 2023 and how you can thrive - not just survive - through any market challenge.

To attend or learn more:

Industry Shake-Up: 2023 Commerce Trends to Rock Your World

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time: 11:00am PT, 2:00pm ET, 7:00pm BST

Emcee:

Wayne Teigen, Emerging Commerce Advisor, Pivotree

Speakers:

Ashlee Aldridge, Founder, Managing Partner and CEO, Reach Partners

Bill Mirabito, Interim VP eCommerce and Consultant, Chameleon Collective

Ronak Shah, PSA Retail & CPG, Amazon Web Services

About Pivotree

Pivotree (TSXV: PVT) is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly to an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.www.pivotree.com.

