High School Students, Legislators Among Leaders named as 2022 PSAYDN Afterschool Champions

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec.1, 2022, at the 2022 EMPOWER, Pennsylvania's Out-of-School Time Conference, the Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool Youth Development Network announced its 2022 Afterschool Champions. Individuals and organizations recognized as Champions demonstrate outstanding work in developing, supporting and promoting high quality afterschool/out-of-school time programs to benefit children, youth and families across Pennsylvania.

Winners include:

Outstanding Policy and Advocacy Award

Tina Carter, Meadville Family YMCA, Meadville

Outstanding Quality Award

Amy Burrows , Propel Schools, Pittsburgh

Aleira Gilbert , Latino Community Center, Pittsburgh

LaTea Liggins , YWCA Lancaster, Lancaster

Outstanding Sustainability Award

Sofiyah Ibidunni, The Salvation Army, Harrisburg

Youth Award

Sirron Gordon , South Philadelphia High School, Philadelphia

Luis Sanchez Velasco , ACLAMO, Norristown

Policymaker Award

Representative Lynda Schlegel-Culver , Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Sunbury

Representative Elizabeth Fiedler , Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Philadelphia

Representative Michael Schlossberg , Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Allentown

Organization Award

21st Century Community Learning Centers, Allentown School District

Profiles of the 2022 Afterschool Champions can be found at www.psaydn.org/afterschool-champions-2022/.

"Decades of research prove afterschool programs helps kids attend school more often, get better grades, and build foundational skills, like communication, teamwork, and problem-solving," said Steven Williams, associate director of PSAYDN. "Our Afterschool Champions deserve this recognition for leading the charge to provide quality afterschool programming and educate our community leaders of its benefits."

About PSAYDN

Founded in 2004, Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) at Center for Schools and Communities is one of 50 statewide afterschool networks funded through the Mott Foundation and a host of other funders. Its mission is to promote sustainable, high quality out-of-school time (OST) youth development programs through advocacy and capacity building to enhance the welfare of Pennsylvania's children, youth and families. With nearly 3,000 members, over 6,000 recognized OST providers, over 100 partners, and serving in all 67 counties, PSAYDN has grown the network by providing services and supports that influence and impact afterschool on national, statewide, and regional levels. For more information, visit www.psaydn.org .

