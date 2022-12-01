Empire Portfolio Group Opens New Orangetheory Fitness Studio in College Downs - Charlotte, NC

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire"), a leading area developer and franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness , the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise, announced today it is opening a new studio in Charlotte, NC.

The Charlotte-College Downs studio, located at 8420 University City Boulevard, marks the 13th studio in greater Charlotte, and the 58th studio overall, owned and operated by Empire.

The new 3,000 square foot studio space will feature all new state-of-the-art equipment along with the coaching and proprietary in-studio and wearable fitness technology Orangetheory is known for globally. The studio will also introduce Orangetheory's new, personalized MaxHR algorithm, which updates heart rate zones in real time to provide even more accurate performance results. In addition, the studio's treadmills and rowers will be equipped with OTconnect technology, a new, proprietary platform which creates an ecosystem of data and feedback highlighting each member's total distance, average/max incline, max miles per hour, total moving time and more. The studio, located within walking distance of the UNC Charlotte campus and the College Downs community on a site adjacent to Town Center Plaza, will have its official grand opening on December 9, 2022.

"We're excited by this opportunity to bring Orangetheory's science-based, high-energy workouts to the College Downs and UNC Charlotte area and provide more impactful technology-tracked fitness options for residents and students," said Empire's CEO, Adam Krell. "We are continuing to evolve the workout experience for our members, making it more connected, personalized and effective."

"We're proud to be adding to our presence in the vibrant and growing business community in greater Charlotte," commented Jenn Barrett, Regional Sales Manager at Orangetheory Fitness. "We look forward to helping more of our members in the area, whatever their fitness level, see the benefits of committing to their own health and wellness."

Orangetheory Fitness is one of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies and a leader in the boutique training space. The group workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' – which keeps calories burning for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout.

For more information on the Charlotte-College Downs Orangetheory Fitness studio and membership packages, please call 704-885-1833. More information on Orangetheory Fitness is available on Orangetheory's website at www.orangetheory.com. Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® ( www.orangetheory.com ) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 27 countries.

About Empire Portfolio Group Holdings

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness. Empire has over 130 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information please visit empireportfolio.com.

Media Contacts:

Lambert

Beth Wiegard

954-494-8261

bwiegard@lambert.com

or

Caroline Luz

203-656-2829

cluz@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE Empire Portfolio Group