ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH DREAMWORKS ANIMATION'S PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH ARRIVES IN THEATERS DECEMBER 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced today it is teaming up with DreamWorks Animation to celebrate the release of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, opening in theaters Dec. 21.

Throughout the holiday season, fans from around the country will be eligible to win prizes and enjoy special Puss in Boots-themed experiences including the chance to enter a vacation sweepstakes, fly aboard a special themed aircraft, enjoy Puss in Boots-themed onboard snacks and more.

Hailing from the beloved Shrek universe, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in which the charismatic, daring outlaw Puss in Boots realizes his passion for peril has taken its toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, and getting those lives back will take Puss and his friends on his grandest quest yet.

"We're excited to team up with DreamWorks Animation's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, because travel and entertainment go hand-in-hand when it comes to making lasting family memories, especially during the holiday season. Puss in Boots features beloved characters and a timely storyline that fans of all ages can relate to as they look to live life to its fullest," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "Making travel affordable and accessible for all is the core of everything we do at Allegiant, and we want families to have the chance to connect with one another, to live their best lives and make their wishes come true during the holiday season."

One grand prize winner can witness Puss in Boots embark on this journey to restore his lost lives by entering to win Allegiant's Epic Adventure Sweepstakes through Dec. 22, 2022. The lucky winner will receive roundtrip airfare for four people to any Allegiant destination, along with a private screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in the winner's home city.

Fans can also keep an eye out for an Allegiant aircraft sporting a Puss in Boots livery featuring a colorful depiction of the movie's title character alongside his former partner and nemesis Kitty Softpaws, and the lovable mutt Perrito. The aircraft can be spotted across Allegiant's network. Passengers on select flights will also get to experience the characters likenesses on special napkins, cups, snack packs and merchandise giveaways.

About Allegiant's Epic Adventure Sweepstakes

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Purchase or payment does not improve your chance of winning. Allegiant's Epic Adventure Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the U.S. States and the District of Columbia, excluding NY, age 21 and older at the time of entry. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Promotion ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on December 22, 2022. Other restrictions may apply. See official sweepstakes rules for details: http://www.allegiantair.com/pibofficialrules

About DreamWorks Animation's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

This holiday season, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns.

For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek Pinault).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos).

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features an all-star comedic cast that includes Oscar® winner Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Samson Kayo (Sliced), Emmy nominee Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin) and Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour).

The long-awaited follow-up to the 2011 Academy Award®-nominated blockbuster, The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, the creative team behind DreamWorks Animation's smash, The Croods: A New Age. The film's executive producer is Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.

The character of Puss in Boots first appeared in 2004's Oscar®-nominated Shrek 2 and instantly became a global, scene-stealing sensation. Puss then co-starred in two other Shrek sequels and his solo film, as well as in multiple DreamWorks Animation videos and TV series. The Shrek and Puss in Boots films have collectively earned more than $3.5 billion worldwide.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA's feature film heritage includes many of the world's most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek and Puss in Boots, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022's The Bad Guys have amassed more than $15 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation's television studio is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

