mParticle Announces Support for AWS for Advertising & Marketing Initiative

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , a leader in customer data infrastructure, announced support for the AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help accelerate advertising and marketing transformation.

(PRNewsfoto/mParticle) (PRNewswire)

AWS for Advertising & Marketing is an initiative featuring services and solutions purpose-built to meet the needs of advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, ad technology providers, and analytics service providers. The initiative helps customers deliver personalized ad experiences, optimize ad serving performance and cost, and innovate on audience segmentation and attribution. It simplifies the process for industry customers to select the right tools and partners helping accelerate their production launches and see faster time to value.

mParticle's mission is to help teams do more with their customer data. By enabling companies to collect all their customer data through a single integration, build a 360-degree view of the customer, and connect data to best-in-class tools, mParticle helps companies get more value out of their marketing stack and deliver better personalization. By working with AWS, mParticle makes it easier for companies to break down data silos and improve data quality across the tech stack.

AWS empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions to improve audience and customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, advertising platforms, marketing measurement and ad intelligence, and personalized digital customer experiences. For customers looking for prescriptive, solution-specific support, AWS for Advertising & Marketing identifies leading industry partners in each area like mParticle.

With mParticle, data-driven teams can collect, standardize, and transform first-party engagement data from every customer touchpoint and connect it to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Redshift, Amazon Personalize, and Amazon Kinesis for better insight, all without the extra coding and engineering maintenance. Together with AWS, customers can:

Stream standardized, schematized customer data for analysis and to power real-time personalization to create consistent experiences across every customer touchpoint and device.

Send data to AWS without having to build and maintain additional data pipelines. Control what data is shared with data filtering, so customers' trust and budget remain intact.

Power machine-learning-based personalization for end-users without having to use data science resources to build and maintain additional data pipelines.

One benefit of migrating or building advertising and marketing workloads on the most widely adopted cloud is the number of integrations and distribution channels connecting shared data with flexibility and interoperability. Whether you are seeking third-party data or tools for better managing first-party data, there are both AWS and third-party solutions offered in the AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, along with the largest community of AWS Partner Network (APN) members, including mParticle.

"When enterprises can do more with their customer data, they can create differentiated, personalized experiences. With mParticle and AWS together, that process is simplified, and teams can drive more value, faster," stated Jason Seeba, CMO of mParticle. "We're thrilled at the opportunities that this opens up for our current and future customers."

Support of AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative is mParticle's latest advancement in supporting data-driven teams. mParticle is now available in AWS Marketplace, which means it is easier than ever for organizations to transform cross-channel, first-party data into deeper insights and better outcomes.

Learn more: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-xroxaquzdgs7m?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa

About mParticle

mParticle is an AI Customer Data Platform that powers the entire marketing stack with real-time customer data. Companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, Venmo, and Airbnb use mParticle to simplify their customer data infrastructure, maximize the value of their data, and accelerate growth at scale. Over the last year, the company has raised $150M in funding and acquired two startups, Vidora and Indicative. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE mParticle