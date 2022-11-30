Ivalua Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites for 4th Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner " Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites " for the 4th consecutive year. The Gartner report evaluated procure-to-pay (P2P) solutions from 16 different software vendors across a broad set of criteria, placing Ivalua in the Leaders Quadrant based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

During this highly uncertain and inflationary period, organizations are turning to Procurement for critical cost reductions, stronger supplier relationships, and reliability of supply all while pushing forward on innovation and sustainability efforts.

P2P suites are a key component of delivering on such initiatives as they optimize the purchasing and payables process, support improved financial controls and compliance, drive cost savings, and mitigate third-party risk. They can also improve sustainability by guiding users to lower carbon products, improve traceability and accountability, and help improve supplier relationships with timely invoice and payment processing.

"We started by deploying standard out-of-the-box functionality in Ivalua with a focus on achieving early and quick wins. We then reviewed our entire process by applying lean management principles and embedding stakeholders' feedback", said Yannick Caharel, Global CPO at BVLGARI. "The flexibility of Ivalua's platform allowed us to evolve with the organization's needs, which accelerated adoption and generated further efficiencies and cost optimization."

"Ivalua is proud to once again be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in Procure-to-Pay," said David Khuat-Duy, Founder and CEO of Ivalua. "Our focus on closely innovating together with our customers and partner ecosystem allows us to implement best practices tailored for unique industries and provide an optimized user and supplier experience. I'd like to thank our teams, our customers, and our partners."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, Micky Keck, Lynne Phelan, Balaji Abbabatulla, Patrick Connaughton, 28 November 2022.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by the world's most prestigious industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

