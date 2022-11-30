InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Rolling Massage Bench (ASP-191)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to decompress the spine and ease back/sciatica pain without going to the chiropractor or doctor's office," said an inventor, from Georgetown, Texas, "so I invented the PORTABLE ROLLING MASSAGE BENCH. My design would promote the movement of water, oxygen, and nutrient-rich fluids into the disks to allow them to heal."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to decompress the spine at home. In doing so, it increases blood flow to the discs, nerves, and muscles. As a result, it helps relieve pain and stiffness and it increases comfort. The invention features a therapeutic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who experience back pain, athletes, post-operative patients, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp