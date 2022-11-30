IDEAL® INDUSTRIES INC. 7TH ANNUAL ELITE TRADES CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES TO AIR ON CBS SPORTS NETWORK IN DECEMBER

Network to Broadcast Competitions on Fridays in December, Highlighting the Nation's Top Electricians, HVAC, and Auto Techs Vying for More Than $600,000 in Cash and Prizes and Inspiring the Next Generation of Skilled Tradespeople

SYCAMORE, Ill., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL® INDUSTRIES, INC. and INTERSPORT announced today that the IDEAL® Elite Trades Championship Series, showcasing the skills of tradespeople through a series of competitions, will broadcast on Fridays in December on CBS Sports Network. This year's championship finals, which took place in Tampa, FL, from October 31-November 5, include the first-ever ServiceTitan HVAC competition, the second annual U.S. Auto Tech National Championship and the seventh annual IDEAL® Electricians National Championship.

The three-part series will air at 8:00 pm ET on CBS Sports Network's Friday night line-up, with the IDEAL Electricians National Championship leading the series on December 9, followed by the ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship airing on December 16 and the U.S. AutoTech National Championship closing out the series on December 23.

"Tradespeople are the backbone of the country, and the pandemic reminded us that we can't take our essential skilled trade workers for granted. So, we're raising awareness of the trades and highlighting skills across the industry to attract more great talent to the field." said Doug Sanford, Senior Vice President of IDEAL® Industries, Inc. "We're thrilled to partner with ServiceTitan to expand on the success of the series to include an all-new program focused on the HVAC technicians."

The broadcast will see professionals and apprentices compete for cash and prizes totaling over $600,000. The pools of cash prizes are divvied up by competition and level of participation:

First place: $140,000 for professionals/ $90,000 for apprentices

Second place: $65,000 for professionals/ $55,000 for apprentices

Third place: $30,000 for professionals/ $25,000 for apprentices

The series is made possible through its sponsors, including IDEAL Industries, ServiceTitan, Duluth Trading Company, Little Giant, 7-Eleven, FLEX, Reliance Worldwide, Sharkbite, Trane Residential, American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, Johnstone Supply, NATE, Cerroflo, Cerrowire, UNOH and Garage Gurus.

"The skilled technicians at ServiceTitan's HVAC National Championship represent the industry's absolute best. While we're thrilled to have them competing, we're even more grateful for their work keeping the world running. As the demand for technicians grows, ServiceTitan is humbled to help elevate the importance of these careers and reward those who excel in this industry," said Tom Howard, Vice President of Customer Service at ServiceTitan.

ABOUT THE ELITE TRADES CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

The championship series was developed by IDEAL INDUSTRIES, Inc., a trailblazer in the trades industry, to celebrate the essential tradespeople who keep the country running and help grow the awareness of incredible career opportunities in the skilled trades across the country.

For more information, visit www.tradesnation.com/etcs

Details about the individual competitions can be found at:

ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship - https://www.tradesnation.com/us/en/etcs/servicetitan-hvac-national-championship.html

US Auto Tech National Championship - www.usatnc.com

IDEAL Electricians National Championship - www.idealind.com

About IDEAL® Electrical

IDEAL ELECTRICAL is a company of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. IDEAL is a global leader in electrical tools and wire termination, as well as the development, manufacturing, and marketing of enhanced energy management systems, products, and technologies for professional electricians, design engineers, and facilities executives.

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior products for the electrical, lighting, and infrastructure industries. The 105-year-old company was founded in 1916 to forge ideal relationships with customers, employees, partners, and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under five generations of family ownership.

For more information, visit www.idealindustries.com

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting, payments and financing integrations. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management, and T. Rowe Price.

