Enbridge Inc. Announces 3.2% Quarterly Dividend Increase for 2023

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per common share, payable on March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2023. The declared dividend represents a 3.2% increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-eighth consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

On November 29, 2022, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends. All dividends are payable on March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2023.

Common Shares $0. 8875 Preference Shares, Series A $0.34375 Preference Shares, Series B $0.32513 Preference Shares, Series D $0.27875 Preference Shares, Series F $0.29306 Preference Shares, Series H $0.27350 Preference Shares, Series L US$0.36612 Preference Shares, Series N $0.31788 Preference Shares, Series P $0.27369 Preference Shares, Series R $0.25456 Preference Shares, Series 1 US$0.37182 Preference Shares, Series 3 $0.23356 Preference Shares, Series 5 US$0.33596 Preference Shares, Series 7 $0.27806 Preference Shares, Series 9 $0.25606 Preference Shares, Series 11 $0.24613 Preference Shares, Series 13 $0.19019 Preference Shares, Series 15 $0.18644 Preference Shares, Series 19 $0.30625

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

