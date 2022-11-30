Dinova and Technomic Publish Proprietary Dining and Food Service Data Analysis for Restaurants

Q4 State of Business Dining Report Dives into Trends Including Hybrid Work, Inflation and Focus on Sustainability and Carbon Emission Reduction

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc. , the authority in business dining, and Technomic, the leader in food service insights, released today the Q4 2022 Business Dining Report. This is an exclusive look at post-pandemic business dining recovery and the trends behind it.

Dinova: The Bottom Line in Business Dining (PRNewsFoto/Dinova LLC) (PRNewswire)

Trend 1: Hybrid Work: Silver Linings for Restaurants As remote work persists; companies are increasingly meeting offsite — often at restaurants — to build culture. This is especially true during the holiday season with a jump in the number of parties and private dining events. The aggregate data pulled for this report points to a potential full recovery in Q4.

Trend 2: Business Dining Defies Inflation Trends Restaurants plagued by inflation could see relief in 2023. Meanwhile, there are strategies that can help ease inflation's impact from now until year's end. A few best practices that attract the business diners who are less price sensitive include focusing on the value proposition, creating demand and targeting meeting planners.

Trend 3: Spotlight on Sustainability With COVID concerns waning and travel increasing, businesses are factoring sustainability into their travel policies to support lowering carbon emissions. In the recent With COVID concerns waning and travel increasing, businesses are factoring sustainability into their travel policies to support lowering carbon emissions. In the recent State of Sustainability in the Global Business Travel Sector | 2022 Report , 81% will focus policies on selecting energy efficient hotels and event venues and 78% will focus on choosing suppliers with green certification. With restaurants also focusing on sustainability, the dual approach could achieve great results in and beyond 2023.

"Travel continues to return to pre-pandemic levels and that directly correlates to increased business dining transactions. Our focus is to help restaurants attract these high-value customers with a comprehensive strategic plan," stated Alison Quinn, CEO of Dinova. "Reconciling this proprietary data from corporate card holders and Technomic's industry-leading foodservice data provides critical insights on what restaurants can expect as the road to recovery continues."

This introspective industry analysis provides comparisons between business and consumer dining spend, benchmarking spend data by market, and offering a deep dive into the top trends including inflation, hybrid work, return of business travel, increase in conferences with significant impact on catering and private dining. The full report can be found here: www.dinova.com/dining-report

About Dinova

Dinova makes business meals count. We operate a business dining program that includes a network of 21,000+ restaurants and more than 500 corporations, government agencies, and small to medium sized businesses in the US and Canada. We are the only total business dining solution that delivers spend visibility, savings and an employee rewards program for companies while also providing a B2B strategy that drives growth for restaurants. Visit www.dinova.com for more information.

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

