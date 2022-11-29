Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Honors Resident Veterans

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans and veteran spouses at Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Community received special recognition this month. The Watercrest team of associates and community partners ensured that their resident veterans and spouses of veterans were met with respect and appreciation this Veterans Day.

Residents, family members and community partners enjoyed a patriotic ceremony hosted by ProMedica Hospice. Following a dedication, each veteran was individually recognized with a certificate of honor and a red carnation, while veteran spouses each accepted a white carnation honoring the sacrifice of their spouses who served.

The highlight of the day came with the unveiling of Watercrest Macon's new Veterans Honor Wall where residents and family visited in respectful silence. The wall recognizes each military branch with the symbolic American flag folded in a triangle, emblematic of the tri-cornered hat worn by the Patriots of the American Revolution.

The Veterans Day community celebration is an aspect of Watercrest CARES, a company-wide movement by Watercrest Senior Living Group encompassing their common unity initiatives such as Connectivity. Watercrest is committed to supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways and inspiring a sense of community at each location.

Watercrest Macon is a signature Watercrest product comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard in Macon, Georgia near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-400-7043.

