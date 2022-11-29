TOEKENZ COLLECTIBLES AND THE PINKFONG COMPANY ANNOUNCE BABY SHARK PARTNERSHIP

Family-focused app Toekenz to launch Baby Shark digital collectibles and game

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toekenz Collectibles announced a new partnership with The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind the phenomenon Baby Shark, to launch a Baby Shark digital collection and blockchain-based game on the family-focused digital collectibles application Toekenz . This announcement comes on the heels of Toekenz Collectibles announcing their licensing partnership with Mattel and Boat Rocker .

Within the Toekenz app, children can customize, play with, and collect a piece of the Baby Shark characters they love, while learning about new technology in a digital environment where child-safety is priority. Parents and guardians also get the ability to learn alongside their little ones about the trading economy of digital collectibles, all within a kid-safe environment.

Toekenz will introduce a program that allows families to share the Baby Shark love. As part of this partnership and innovative approach, users can share a free Baby Shark digital collectible with friends or the Toekenz DAO, a kid's choice community within Toekenz where children can exercise democratic decision making.

"Baby Shark is the perfect brand for Toekenz's launch and genesis drop," said Iris Ichishita, co-founder and CEO of Toekenz Collectibles. "With the most-viewed video of all time on YouTube, an incredible franchise, and a spirit of innovation, Baby Shark is perfect for families that are eager to engage in new ways."

Bin Jeong, Chief Executive Officer of Pinkfong USA, said, "We are pleased to be able to work together with Toekenz to share this experience with families. Parents and children together will have a blast customizing their Baby Shark avatars and learning about trading digital assets while playing original games."

Cofounded by digital content creative Iris Ichishita and cryptocurrency industry expert James Runnels, Toekenz is a technology company that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences for kids and families. Toekenz is the first family-focused and kid-safe NFT platform, built for end-to-end parental control that will feature user-friendly games and a marketplace designed to prepare the next generation of digital citizens for Web3.

James Runnels, Co-Founder and Chairman of Toekenz Collectibles and CEO of Digital Prime Technologies added, "The team has built the most robust NFT experience out there. I am impressed by the program that Bin and Iris have put together for Baby Shark, which is truly unique. We look forward to adding to this project's roadmap and delighting fans."

Toekenz, an application with Play-to-Collect™ games, an intergenerational DAO, and metaverse marketplace, is currently in beta testing and will be available to the public in Q1 2023 via the Apple and Google app stores.

About Toekenz Collectibles, LLC

Toekenz Collectibles, LLC is a digital media, content and tech startup. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, their app Toekenz connects brands with their target audiences through the creation of blockchain based digital collectibles, games and communities. Toekenz is bridging the gap between physical and digital play patterns for families and providing turnkey solutions for partners to enter the metaverse. For additional information, please visit www.toekenz.com.

About The Pinkfong Company, Inc.

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

