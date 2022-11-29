REVIV Launches an Opulent New Clinic in Harrods and a First in an Exclusive IV Therapy Infusion

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIV has launched a new clinic in world leading luxury department store Harrods. To celebrate the partnership a new and exclusive IV drip therapy infusion has also been developed for the ultimate experience in nutritional health and will only be available in the Knightsbridge location.

The new and exciting exclusive infusion, the Harrods Signature Wellness Therapy, has been designed by REVIV's expert doctors and scientists to be the most comprehensive in vitamin and hydration delivery. Bringing together selenium, a first in a readily available REVIV IV formula, with glutathione - these powerful nutrients drive the body's detoxification systems, alongside key vitamins and minerals, like B12 and magnesium.

Once you've experienced this exclusive infusion it will become the new staple in your wellness routine and what better surroundings to receive it than REVIV's new London clinic situated on the fourth floor in sumptuous and tranquil surroundings of The Wellness Clinic in Harrods.

REVIV will be among other well respected wellbeing brands and specialists who offer everything from full-body cryotherapy to mindfulness. REVIV's doctor-led approach to nutritional health through vitamin and hydration IV drip therapy and intramuscular shots as well as offering genetics for the truly personalised experience in precision nutrition, is a harmonious addition.

Joanne Lomas-Braithwaite, REVIV UK Retail Director, says: "Harrods is a prestigious brand steeped in history and for our medical team to be joining the well-respected experts in The Wellness Clinic is an endorsement that REVIV is a world leader in nutritional therapy. As we move towards precision nutrition and giving our customers the ultimate in a personalised experience this further extends REVIV's ambition to offer and deliver a high quality service."

Mia Collins, Head of Beauty at Harrods, comments: "We are delighted to partner with REVIV and welcome their expert team to The Wellness Clinic at Harrods. REVIV offers the very best in IV Infusions and their specially formulated therapies are the perfect treatment to support the health, wellness, and vitality of our clients."

REVIV is a global life science led provider of nutritional health solutions and have 96 clinics across 45 countries. Their goal is to be the only personalised nutritional health company that offers precision nutrition solutions using data for positive outcomes. REVIV's vision is to pioneer the democratisation of nutrition-based treatments which will reduce disease, extend life and allow people to live better and healthier lives.

The Harrods Signature IV is £600 for more information or to book your appointment please call +44 20 7225 5678 or you can book here thewellnessclinic@harrods.com.

*T&Cs apply: Treatments are subject to eligibility, availability and consultation with a healthcare professional.

About Harrods

Harrods began as a wholesale grocer and tea merchant in east London, first opening its doors in 1834. Since then, it has grown to become the world's most famous department store, known for its unrivalled range of luxury merchandise. As well as exclusive brands and myriad departments, one of Harrods' most renowned attributes is its unparalleled service. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of "anything is possible," and, to this day, our customers remain at the heart of everything we do.

For more information about REVIV Global, visit our website, www.revivme.com, or email Emma Robertson on erobertson@revivme.com, +44 (0)7398 213452.

