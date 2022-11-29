RAD ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 19, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Rite Aid Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 14, 2022 to September 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 19, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Rite Aid Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, the number of new members that the Elixir pharmacy benefit management services business was adding during the selling season ending on January 1, 2023 was in material decline; (ii) Rite Aid was likely to recognize a significant charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Elixir due to a decrease in "lives" covered by Elixir's pharmacy benefit management services business; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Rite Aid you have until December 19, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Rite Aid securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

For additional information about the RAD lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

