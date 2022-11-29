InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified HVAC Panel for Condominiums (TRO 690)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We work in the HVAC industry and are often delayed and hindered using traditional swing-open access panels in condominiums. We thought there could be a better design, so we invented the ULTIMATE PANEL," said one of three inventors, from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. "Our design would make it easier to access the filter and perform other work inside the already cramped space."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to access HVAC equipment in condominiums. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to access panels that swing out from the wall. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables an individual to easily perform air filter changes and other services. The invention features an attractive and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and renters of condominiums, HVAC technicians, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-690, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

