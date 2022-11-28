International Market Access Society (IMAS) Announces Scientific Committee Members

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Market Access Society (IMAS) announced the appointment of 12 members to its Scientific Program Committee. Members of this governing committee come from all regions of the world, from the biopharmaceutical/MedTech industry, academia, and agencies.

Super early bird registration is now open for ACCESS 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo, April 3-5, 2023 in Miami Beach .

Joining the Committee are:

Samuel Aballéa, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, Inovintell, Netherlands ; Research Associate, Public Health Department, Aix-Marseille University, France

Yasuko Aitoku, Head of Market Access, Operating Officer, Bayer, Japan

Ekkehard Beck , PhD, Senior Director, Value Evidence and Outcomes, GSK, Germany

Aleksandra Caban , PharmD, Co-Founder, Sr Principal Consultant Pricing Reimbursement & Market Access, Assignity, Poland

Riad Dirani , PhD, VP, GHEOR, Teva Pharmaceuticals, United States

Marcus Droege , PhD, MBA, VP, Global Value & Market Access, Passage Bio, United States

Myoung Kim , PhD, MBA, VP & Head, HEOR & Population Health Account Management, Novartis, United States

Lee Moore, MSc, MBA, Executive Director, Global Value & Access Head of Oncology, Gilead Sciences, United States

Soumana Nasser, PharmD, Clinical Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, Lebanese American University, Lebanon

Simon Pickard , PhD, Professor, University of Illinois Chicago , United States

Gabriela Tannus , MSc, Senior Partner, AxiaBio Life Sciences International, Brazil

Yoojung Yang , PharmD, Head of North America HEOR Vertex Pharmaceuticals, United States

"We are pleased to have such a distinguished group of professionals, academicians, and leaders in the space join the Scientific Program Committee for IMAS," says Prof. Mondher Toumi, President of IMAS. "As a global voice integrating all perspectives for accelerating access to relevant healthcare interventions to patients, IMAS looks forward to working with these esteemed leaders to ensure our conferences are of the highest caliber, reflecting the latest research and trends."

The Scientific Program Committee ensures IMAS Annual Conferences globally are aligned with the overall vision and mission of the society.

About IMAS

IMAS' vision is to be a global voice to accelerate access to relevant healthcare interventions to patients considering all stakeholders in pricing, reimbursement perspective involved in market access. To learn more about IMAS and join for free through June 1, click here: https://www.marketaccess.org/.

View our ACCESS 2023 Miami Beach Annual Meeting & Expo program , and submit a workshop proposal by December 10. Super early bird registration and exhibition space sales are also now open.

