FAIRWAY INTRODUCES A NEW SAFETY INITIATIVE FOR WOMEN

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation introduces a new safety initiative to better ensure a safe work environment for women.

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation has introduced a new workplace safety initiative to encourage women to stay alert and be safe. As one of the kickoff components, new female Fairway employees now receive a safety kit in their onboarding packet that includes pepper spray, a personal alarm siren and a handout with workplace safety tips.

Leading the charge for this program is Fairway Branch Manager, Brittney Hansen. "Protecting women has been a passion I have had most of my life," says Hansen. "Heading this safety initiative for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation has helped to ignite that passion even further, and I am beyond proud to help roll out this one-of-a-kind safety initiative at such a large corporation."

The support and encouragement of Fairway's founder and CEO, Steve Jacobson, has also played an integral role in launching this initiative. "With some of the recent happenings in our country, it makes sense to be aggressive regarding our new safety initiative at Fairway," states Jacobson. "Our teammates and their families need us to continue to create systems of safety, especially as teammates head back to their respective offices."

In addition to providing safety kits during the new employee onboarding process, the program plans to expand and provide more robust offerings, such as monthly self-defense courses, internal employee resources and office facility safety reviews.

