Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Lisa Radigan as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer

HUDSON, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Elizabeth C. (Lisa) Radigan has been appointed as executive vice president and chief people officer. She replaces Beth Patrick, who is pursuing other interests outside the company.

Radigan, who previously held the role of Diebold Nixdorf's chief ethics and compliance officer since joining the company in 2014, will lead the company's global employee-focused initiatives, promoting a strong workforce of engaged employees and driving effective processes that support and equip employees worldwide. Radigan will also serve as a member of the company's senior executive leadership team.

She reports to Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, who said: "Lisa is an accomplished leader who has contributed extensively to our company in leading a best-in-class ethics and compliance program. Her people-first approach and experience make her an ideal leader to help us attract, grow and retain the talent needed to meet our objectives. I am confident that Lisa will successfully develop a high-performing workforce and support our goal to create a vibrant, healthy culture for all employees. I also want to personally thank Beth Patrick for leading important efforts to further empower our employees through technology and other transformation initiatives."

Before joining Diebold Nixdorf, Radigan was an attorney at global law firm Jones Day, where she represented public companies in the U.S. Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, and company internal investigations. In addition, Radigan has extensive experience designing and implementing policies, protocols, training materials, risk assessment materials and full compliance programs for Fortune 500 companies.

Radigan earned her law degree, with honors, from American University, Washington College of Law, and her bachelor's degree in history, with honors, from The Ohio State University. A resident of Northeast Ohio, she serves on the board of directors of the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the Hudson Community Foundation.

