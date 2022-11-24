Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai International Shipping Center enters new stage of comprehensive development

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai International Shipping Center has entered a new stage of comprehensive development featuring green transformation, digital intelligence and strong resilience, according to participants of the 2022 North Bund Forum.

Photo shows the opening ceremony and main forum of the 2022 North Bund Forum on November 22. (PRNewswire)

Held in Shanghai from November 22 to 24, the forum attracted representatives from leading shipping and aviation enterprises and international organizations, as well as well-known experts, to discuss the sustainable development for the international shipping industry.

Shanghai Port, ranking first worldwide in container throughput for 12 consecutive years, is staging green transformation and becoming an increasingly clean, energy-saving and efficient modern hub port.

Statistics showed that in Shanghai Port, the water-to-water transhipment ratio of containers has reached more than 50 percent, the ship-to-ship synchronous LNG bunkering service has achieved normal operation, and about 97.95 percent of the operating ships have been renovated with shore power receiving facilities.

Zhang Wei, vice mayor of Shanghai, said that Shanghai has made every effort to play its role as a pioneer and a demonstration leader in promoting the development of green shipping.

Meanwhile, digitalization is reshaping the production mode, business model, organizational form and operation order of Shanghai International Shipping Center, and expanding the radiation scope of the center.

On September 3 this year, an empty container transfer center in Shanghai Port was newly launched, which allows empty containers to be transported to the Yangtze River Delta region and ports along the Yangtze River through water, highway and railway, further enhancing the resource allocation capacity of Shanghai Port as an international shipping hub.

Yu Fulin, director of Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, said that in order to improve the resilience of the supply chain and industrial chain, Shanghai has worked with the Yangtze River Delta to accelerate the construction of a global shipping hub, improve the smooth and resilient shipping collection and distribution system, as well as comprehensively promote the shipping service and brand influence.

In the first three quarters of this year, the container throughput of Shanghai Port reached 34.89 million TEUs, achieving positive growth year on year and showing strong growth resilience.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331297.html

