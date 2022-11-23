Talos Expands EMEA Team with Key Sales & Business Development Hires

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos , the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced the hires of Emi Lorincz as Director of Business Development EMEA, and Chris Soutar as Sales Director EMEA. These additions follow the recent appointment of Frank van Zegfeld as Head of Sales for EMEA and underscore Talos' ongoing commitment to global expansion as institutional adoption of digital assets continues to grow.

As Director of Business Development EMEA, Emi Lorincz will be responsible for executing Talos' go-to-market strategy in the region, building partnerships and driving future revenue growth. Based in Switzerland, Emi brings over 10 years of business development experience with Morgan Stanley, General Electric and Ledger Enterprise. Emi also serves as the President of the Board of the Crypto Valley Association.

Chris Soutar brings over a decade of experience in global FX sales to his new role as Sales Director EMEA. Most recently, Chris was with 360T, Deutsche Börse Group's affiliated FX trading venue, where he was part of its global FX sales. Prior to that, Chris was with Eurex and Investec where he managed and oversaw sales operations and revenue strategies for each. Based in London, Chris will primarily be responsible for driving, managing, and executing Talos' revenue generation strategies across EMEA.

"We are excited to welcome Emi and Chris to the Talos team as we continue to expand our presence in the region," said Anton Katz, Co-Founder and CEO of Talos. "Even in the face of recent volatility, institutional adoption of digital assets remains strong as institutions continue to build their offerings for this emerging asset class. We are proud to strengthen our EMEA team with Emi and Chris and look forward to their contributions and impact as they help Talos scale and expand in this key strategic area."

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, Europe and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com.

