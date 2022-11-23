ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against KnowBe4, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against KnowBe4, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in KnowBe4, Inc. ("KnowBe4" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KNBE ) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management in connection with the Company's agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners ("Vista").

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm) (PRNewswire)

The investigation focuses on determining if the KnowBe4 Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Vista is underpaying for the Company.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm