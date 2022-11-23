New Spanish production entity, PsychoDeLuX Media, MAKES MOVES BY PARTNERING WITH seasoned HOLLYWOOD PRODUCERS as they establish themselves in the emerging Spanish film and TV industry

The group's combined experience has generated billions of dollars in revenue worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain's PsychoDeLuX Media along with Peter Block and Cory Neal's A Bigger Boat have come together alongside former MGM President of Domestic Television, John Bryan.

"I believe this is an amazing opportunity to build a thriving film, TV industry that will be envied around the world."

PsychoDeLuX Media is currently developing and producing new content for film & television. John Bryan will represent domestic sales for the newly forged union. Their new venture has an exciting slate of feature films as well as a dark comedy TV series in the works. Production is slated to begin in early 2023.

"I couldn't be more excited to be working with great friends & colleagues in Spain and adding John Bryan along with Peter & Cory from A Bigger Boat is key," says John Schneider, Director of Production for PsychoDeLuX who is himself a seasoned Hollywood producer. "With the increasing popularity and support from the Spanish government, I believe this is an amazing opportunity to build a thriving film and TV industry that will be envied around the world."

In March 2021, Spain announced a public investment & plan of 1.6 billion euros (1.56 billion US) through 2025 with the objective to increase film & TV production in the country and to solidify Spain as both a production leader and an attractive location for investment, talent, and international shoots. "I have made Spain my home now, for five years, and have witnessed the evolution of its film & TV sector. It's not only incredibly diverse and beautiful, but quickly will become a new production epicenter," stated Joe Q. Bretz, managing partner at PsychoDeLuX Media.

PsychoDeLuX Media is a diverse team focusing on film, television, and multimedia development & production, including emerging AR & VR markets. By combining its experience and utilizing mindful budget levels for both theatrical and streaming in film & television, the company is poised to capture the evolving entertainment industry across Spain, Europe, and worldwide.

A Bigger Boat is a Los Angeles based Production and Consulting Company run by founder Peter Block, former President of Acquisitions & Co-Productions for Lions Gate and partner Cory Neal. The company's most recent release, "Summering" premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film festival and was internationally distributed by Sony Pictures Worldwide. Currently, they are in post-production on a feature for both Universal Pictures International and Sony Pictures Worldwide.

John Bryan founded John Bryan Studio's and has been serving the needs of traditional broadcast & digital platforms to maximize growth and audience attraction & retention. With an impressive resume within the entertainment industry, including work on syndicated shows such as "The Dukes of Hazzard", Bryan is a pioneer executive in digital multicast networks and has a keen eye on the global expansion of content on numerous platforms.

