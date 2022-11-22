Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of New Dispensaries in Orlando and Miami, FL

Company's retail presence now at 54 locations in Florida and 144 nationwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of two new Florida dispensaries, Orlando International Drive and Miami South Beach. The new locations are Curaleaf's 53rd and 54th locations to open in the Sunshine State and 144th nationwide.

Located at 6600 International Drive, east of Interstate 4 and near several resorts and entertainment attractions, Curaleaf Orlando International Drive is the Company's 4th dispensary in metro Orlando and conveniently stationed for patients on-the-go. Curaleaf Miami South Beach, located at 550 Collins Avenue, is centrally positioned to serve patients in the heart of Miami's vibrant South Beach neighborhood and brings the Company's Miami footprint to 7 locations. The new locations offer a broad selection of premium cannabis products, including high-quality flower and pre-rolls, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite, Elite Live and Live Rosin vape cartridges, as well as other concentrates by Curaleaf.

"We are thrilled to welcome Florida's diverse and rapidly-growing medical cannabis community to these new locations on International Drive in Orlando and Collins Avenue in the heart of South Beach, Miami," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "We look forward to serving new and returning patients from across the Sunshine State with the quality, trusted products they rely on, along with an unrivaled retail experience."

Curaleaf Orlando International Drive began serving patients on Saturday, November 19th and will host a grand opening event on Friday, December 2. The celebration will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 a.m. and the Select arcade truck will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with promotional coupons, swag giveaways, music, and complimentary food onsite.

Pending final regulatory approvals, Curaleaf Miami South Beach is scheduled to welcome patients in the coming week. Its grand opening will be held on Friday, December 9th with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting at 9:00 a.m. Onsite celebrations throughout the day will include swag giveaways, games, prizes, music and local vendors.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Florida, please visit: https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 144 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of Curaleaf Orlando International Drive and Curaleaf Miami South Beach. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, SVP Corporate Communications

media@curaleaf.com

View original content:

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.