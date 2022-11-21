Smart City Development Forum 2022 Marks a New Beginning for Future Cities with Digital and Intelligent Services

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart City Development Forum 2022, which was jointly hosted by the State Information Center and ADG Expo Group, officially opened at Jasmine Hall on the 6th floor of Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center on November 16. The forum brings together government representatives, experts, scholars, high-level executives of well-known enterprises and other guests. Participants conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions in the forms of keynote speeches, dialogues, etc. at the three theme forums – "Digital Linkage, Resources Sharing", "Tapping the Potential of Data and Co-building a Smart New City", and "2022 China Atomic Manufacturing Summit Forum".

Liu Yu'nan, Director of the State Information Center; Shan Zhiguang, Director of the Information and Industry Development Department of the State Information Center; Zhu Dongfang, President of Asia Digital Group, and other leaders and guests attended the forum and delivered speeches.

Digital and intelligent development leads to new progress and a great future

At present, the extensive application of new-generation information technology such as 5G, Internet of Things, and industrial Internet leads to in-depth and practical integrated solutions related to smart cities, as well as collaborative layout and social and ecological progress. The construction of smart cities will enter a new stage.

At the theme forum of "Digital Linkage, Resources Sharing", Liu Yu'nan talked about his understanding of smart city development in four areas. First, it is necessary to have an in-depth understanding of the requirements for the building of new smart cities in the new stage. Second, it is necessary to build smart cities into a new force driving high-quality development. Third, it is necessary to build a new ecosystem for the development of the digital economy through the building of smart cities. Fourth, it is necessary to offer new measures for innovative government governance through smart city building.

Zhu Dongfang said in his speech that the development trend of smart cities is characterized by global perception, networked management and experience priority, and places more emphasis on the governance effect of cities. Innovation and collaboration, serving the people, data sharing, industrial empowerment, security support, green and low-carbon development, etc. guide the development of new smart cities.

In the subsequent keynote speeches and dialogues, leaders of leading enterprises and industry experts in the field of smart cities as well as government representatives delivered wonderful speeches.

Shan Zhiguang put forward three visions for the building of Chinese-style new smart students in his keynote speech entitled "Building a Chinese-style Smart City and Promoting Chinese-style Modernization". It realizes the aggregation of all data resources, the integration of global digital systems, the coordination of global business services, and the hub for smart cities. It has a stronger perception capability, better synergy, better insight and greater innovation force. It makes breakthroughs in urban governance model, industrial model, service model, and development concept.

In the speech entitled "Huawei Cloud serves everything, stimulates digital productivity of smart cities", Wang Feng, Director of Huawei's Cloud Computing Strategy Department, explained how to use the cloud to build a cloud foundation for the city, and realize the government domain, enterprise domain, and innovation domain, as well as "one cloud for one city". In the speech entitled "A new engine for channeling computing resources from the east to the west stimulates new driving forces for the digital economy", Li Weibo, Chief Engineer of Product Planning at ZTE Data Center, pointed out the challenges facing traditional data centers and ZTE's corresponding solutions in the context of channeling computing resources from the east to the west and the dual carbon reduction. In his speech entitled "Metaverse x smart city: accelerating the modernization of urban governance", Liu Yongfeng, President of ISSTECH South China, explained the idea of the metaverse for internet-based administration, service and processing through data integration, open sharing, and independent and controllable city perception network as well as the city cloud infrastructure. Nian Canhua, President of Dt Dream Institute, explained the solution for internet-based unified management and the methods of building a green smart city through cases in the speech entitled "Unified network management and green smart city". In the subsequent dialogue, Zheng Yuxing, Vice President of Inspur New Infrastructure Smart City Institute, shared the experience in building smart cities and solutions for building ecological smart cities under the topic of "Smart city development under the context of dual carbon goals".

Results of Smart City Awards announced, new role models lead new direction

The 2022 Smart City Awards Ceremony was held on the afternoon of November 16. According to Chi Min, President of Asia Digital Group South China, the award is presented to new role models in the field of smart city in the past year selected by Asia Digital Group in concert with industry experts based on neutral position, professionalism, a rigorous selection system and accurate industry analysis.

In this year's selection event, a total of 25 cities won the 2022 China's Leading Smart City Award, including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Cangzhou, Lyuliang, Baotou, Nanjing, Wuhan, etc. The winners include both first-tier cities and fast-growing third- and fourth-tier cities. The results show that the considerations for construction of smart cities include the development status of a city and also the current development path. The 2022 China's Leading Smart County-level City Award went to seven cities, including Anji in Zhejiang, Xinchang in Zhejiang, Dongzhi in Chizhou City, Xiapu in Fujian, Junan in Linyi, Lingbao in Henan, and Yunyang in Chongqing. Ten urban districts, including Changping District in Beijing, Dongli District in Tianjin, Langfang Development Zone, and Suzhou Industrial Park, won the 2022 China's Leading Smart Urban District Award.

Another category of winners is corporate smart city providers. The much-anticipated 2022 China's Leading Smart City Solution Provider Award went to Huawei Cloud Computing Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Dt Dream Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong Inspur New Infrastructure Technology Co., Ltd., GienTech Co., Ltd., and ZTE Co., Ltd. Moreover, Technology Solution Provider Award in the fields of big data, cloud computing, hardware infrastructure, Internet of Things, cloud-native innovative applications, intelligent manufacturing, and cloud platform security, and the Sub-market Solution Provider Award for smart government, digital government, internet-based unified management, operation center, and smart park, were also announced. On the whole, the award-winning enterprises include both industry leaders and up-and-coming companies in vertical fields. The overall industry shows a development trend of healthy competition.

Digital and intelligent development writes a new chapter for future cities. Smarter cities will surely offer a better life. It is believed that the concerted efforts of all parties will make China's smart cities better.

SOURCE ADG Expo Group