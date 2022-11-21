SEABOURN CELEBRATES SEABOURN VENTURE'S MAIDEN VOYAGE TO ANTARCTICA AND NAMING OF ITS FIRST PURPOSE-BUILT EXPEDITION SHIP

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn , the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel, reached another milestone with Seabourn Venture making its first-ever visit to Antarctica. The line's first purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture marked the inaugural voyage to the "Great White Continent" with the official naming ceremony on Sunday, November 20, 2022, when the ship came to a stop in the fast ice of the Weddell Sea, part of the Southern Ocean.

Seabourn Venture's guests, serving as honorary godparents, joined the ship's godmother, global adventurer, mountaineer and polar-explorer Alison Levine, who carried out her ceremonial duties virtually, to wish Seabourn Venture many blessings and extraordinary expeditions to come. The onboard team released a bottle made of ice that was broken against the ship, a time-honored ship naming tradition. The ship's guests and team were all smiles throughout the ceremony, warmed by their complimentary Seabourn expedition-grade parkas while toasting Seabourn Venture. Following the ceremony, Robin West, Seabourn's Vice President of Expedition Operations, spoke about the expedition legacy of the Seabourn brand and shared the excitement he has for the adventure-driven voyages to come. Luciano Bernacchi, Seabourn Venture's Expedition Leader, praised Captain Stig Betten for finding the perfect location for the ceremony, which was met with calm winds and beautiful blue skies.

"We've eagerly awaited Seabourn Venture's maiden voyage to Antarctica since the moment the ship debuted earlier this year," said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. "The extraordinary continent encapsulates exactly what we hope to bring to guests who sail aboard our new ship: adventure, discovery and awe-inspiring wonder. With the beauty of the Antarctic landscape and scenery in the background, it truly was the perfect place to name the most luxurious expedition ship, Seabourn Venture."

Video of naming the ceremony is available here: https://youtu.be/9tNMJDG9cyw

Though Seabourn Venture launched on July 27, 2022, in Tromsø, Norway, Seabourn chose Antarctica for the naming ceremony as the southernmost continent represents everything for which the ship is intended. The ship departed San Antonio, Chile, on November 7, 2022, and sailed down the coast of Chile, rewarding guests with breathtaking beauty in channels, narrows, sounds, fjords, and glaciers, before reaching the icy continent.

In Antarctica, the ship offered hiking tours and Zodiac rides, all led by a dedicated 26-member Expedition Team of wildlife experts, scientists, historians, and naturalists. Guests also had the option to partake in expedition experiences such as kayaking where expedition guides led guests to paddle amongst the beautiful landscape, or diving Antarctica by Seabourn's luxurious expedition submarines where guests' eyes were opened to the wonders beneath the sea.

A Maiden Year Full of Exploration

Between November 2022 and February 2023, Seabourn Venture will sail on 11- to 22-day voyages to Antarctica, South Georgia and Falkland Islands that will offer up-close encounters with untamed wilderness and wildlife including bobbing icebergs, waddling penguin colonies, and feisty fur seals, as well as visits to research stations that have footholds on the continent. The voyages will include multiple daily operations using the Zodiacs for landings and cruising along the Antarctic Peninsula. Optional excursions will also be available, such as kayaking and the ship's submarines, allowing guests to explore the vast frontier below sea level.

In March and April 2023, Seabourn Venture will embark on a series of seven- to 12-day expedition voyages in Brazil and the Amazon, visiting many colorful colonial cities on the coast of Brazil and sail into the heart of South America through one of the world's greatest rivers.

Starting in May 2023, Seabourn Venture will offer two new itineraries encompassing the British Isles and Iceland. The ship will depart Greenwich (London), United Kingdom on May 12, 2023 for a 12-day Expedition allowing for epic scenic, wildlife and bird viewing throughout Ireland including the Orkney Archipelago in Northern Scotland before finishing up in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24. From there, the ship will continue her northern trek for 11 days with calls in Scotland before heading to the land of Fire and Ice and ending in Reykjavik, Iceland on June 4, 2023.

Between June and August 2023, Seabourn Venture will then explore the Arctic with a series of 14- and 15-day voyages to Greenland and Iceland. On August 27, 2023, the ship will embark on a 23-day journey across the Northwest Passage, one of the most infamous and storied passages in the world from the Atlantic to the Pacific with a fascinating history of exploration.

Designed for Exploration and Outfitted for Adventure

Seabourn Venture is designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and includes modern hardware and technology that extends the ship's global deployment and capabilities. The ship is a brand-new innovative design, created specifically for the ultra-luxury expedition traveler, and includes many features that have made Seabourn ships so successful.

Along with an attentive crew providing every level of Seabourn's renowned service, the ship is staffed with a world-class 26-person Expedition Team whose role is to give guests the most from expeditions on land and at sea. Comprised of highly regarded wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists, the team will regularly interact with guests, providing in-depth insights into the history, ecology and culture of the places they visit. Their valuable insights are offered both in formal presentations on a variety of topics and in more casual conversations over meals, on deck during scenic cruising or leisure experiences.

The ship is equipped with kayaks and enough Zodiacs to transport every guest on expeditions at once, as well as two custom-built submarines, each with capacity for six and capability of exploring the natural wonders under the sea in luxurious comfort.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn travel options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com .

