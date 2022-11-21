PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE BOLSTERS GLOBAL EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH JULIA BOYADJIEVA JOINING AS VP OF INTERNATIONAL EVENT OPERATIONS AND GM OF PFL EUROPE

Boyadjieva joins PFL after spearheading global management of live events and activations at Formula 1 and WWE

2022 PFL World Championship this Friday, November 25 on ESPN+ PPV live from Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in NYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced sports industry veteran Julia Boyadjieva has joined the company as Vice President of International Event Operations. She will also serve as General Manager of PFL Europe, which when launched in 2023 in partnership with DAZN, will be the first regional league ever from a global provider of MMA.

Photo by Professional Fighters League (PRNewswire)

Boyadjieva brings more than 18 years of experience planning and executing high-profile sports and entertainment events. She joins PFL from Formula 1 where, as Head of Promoter Relations, she worked closely with governments and promoters to ensure the delivery of Grand Prix races around the globe to achieve commercial and innovation milestones. Previously, Boyadjieva spent nine years at WWE serving as Senior Director of Live Events International where she was responsible for managing the company's portfolio of events spanning across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

"I am delighted to join the Professional Fighters League to further expand its international footprint, lead the launch of PFL Europe as well as stage premium MMA events across the globe," said Boyadjieva. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the international growth of such a dynamic, innovative, and revolutionary global sports league."

"As the PFL business and brand continues to scale globally, we are thrilled to have Julia Boyadjieva join our executive team," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "She brings a great deal of experience spearheading the execution of major international live events and fan experiences for some of the world's largest sports and entertainment properties. Julia will provide invaluable leadership as the PFL VP of International Event Operations and General Manager of PFL Europe, our first ever regional MMA league set to launch in 2023 in partnership with DAZN."

The 2022 PFL World Championship is MMA's richest night, as finalists will face off for six world titles and six $1 million champion's purses. Superstar Kayla Harrison will look to earn her third PFL title when she takes on knockout artist Larissa Pacheco in the card's main event. In addition to showcasing the world's best fighters, the event will feature a performance from multi-platinum GRAMMY® & Golden Globe nominated artist Wiz Khalifa.

ESPN+ PPV will stream the PPV ($49.99) card live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT and ESPN+ will exclusively stream the undercard at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT. Pre-fight show coverage will start at 5:00pm ET on ESPN+.

Tickets for the biggest night in MMA are available here with prices ranging from $70 - $195 with VIP tickets available for $600.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to MMA fans around the world.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

PFL airs in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed worldwide to 160 countries, with partners including Channel 4, DirecTV, RMC Sport, Eurosport, Sky Sports, and more. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, US Marine Corps, and more. PFL is backed by major investors including Ares Capital, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)