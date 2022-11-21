Pixelworks Expands Collaboration with MediaTek on Visual Processing Software for its Latest Dimensity 9200

Precision Color in High Frame Rate Displays Help Deliver the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Experience

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW), a leading provider of solutions for innovative video and display processing, recently announced that MediaTek, the world's largest supplier of smartphone chips, has adopted the Company's visual processing Pro Software solution in its new Dimensity 9200 5G smartphone chip. The incorporation of Pixelworks' professional color calibration solution further expands and enhances its color display capabilities. The two companies are engaged in ongoing cooperation to explore more advanced joint solutions at the application systems level.

Most recently, Pixelworks successfully implemented its latest generation X7 mobile visual processor in the first smartphone launched to feature the Company's smooth adaptation of its ultra-low latency frame interpolation solutions (double/triple/quadruple the frame rate of original content up to 120fps), while also simultaneously leveraging the Company's direct work with leading gaming studio to uniquely optimize the visual performance of high frame rate mobile gaming. This combination served as an end-to-end solution and delivered an extraordinary visual experience at lower power, which received significant recognition from a large number of mobile gamers.

Given the previous cooperation on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, the two parties continue to pursue collaboration on opportunities involving the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200. In addition to deeper technology integration, both parties aim to cultivate an expanding ecosystem of partners to facilitate the development of more comprehensive, cutting-edge visual solutions.

"The collaboration with Pixelworks ensures our latest Dimensity 9200 5G smartphone chip can provide next-gen flagship experiences," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "Color accuracy is the foundation to creating an immersive visual experience, adding realism to pictures, videos, and during gaming. In this regard, Pixelworks' expertise in color accuracy has been successfully proven with Dimensity 9000, which has set a solid foundation for the Dimensity 9200 to build on. In addition, we are pleased to extend and deepen our cooperation with Pixelworks to enhance the visual performance of mobile games as we continuously seek to improve the user experience."

"It's great to see the launch of MediaTek's latest new products and innovations," said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, Pixelworks. "Building on the success of its predecessor, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 brings even more stunning performance tuning and elevated gaming performance, catering directly to the needs of mobile gamers. We are pleased to have Pixelworks' excellent color display technologies incorporated into MediaTek's Dimensity 5G smartphone platform, and we look forward to our continued collaboration aimed at bringing advanced visual display technologies to the Dimensity 5G Open Architecture platform, including potential ultra-low latency frame interpolation solutions. We believe this cooperation will ultimately enable more gaming content to be presented on mobile devices with outstanding picture quality, while also encouraging broader market adoption of high frame rate mobile gaming."

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" "projected" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the launch dates of smartphones containing Company's products.

Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors; the success of our products in expanded markets; current global health and economic challenges, including the impact of COVID-19; and changes in our target markets, including as to demand. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.