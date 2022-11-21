NEW TRAVEL BRAND, SPIRITED STORIES, CONNECTS CULTURALLY-CURIOUS TRAVELERS TO ICONIC SPIRITS & WINE DESTINATIONS

Ten New Itineraries in 2023 Featuring Globally-Recognized Wine & Spirits Brands

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHARMA , a company committed to connecting the world through the power of shared travel experiences announces Spirited Stories, a new wine and spirits collection for culturally-and-culinary-curious Millennial and Generation Z travelers. Spirited Stories ( spiritedstories.travel ) has launched ten new global itineraries for 2023 under an exclusive partnership with some of the world's most notable wine and spirits brands, including Absolut Vodka in Sweden , Jameson Whiskey in Ireland and Perrier-Jouët Champagne in France .

Spirited Stories launches ten new travel itineraries with some of the world's most notable wine and spirits brands.

Spirited Stories' trusted and iconic wine and spirits brand partners facilitate cultural connections and conversation in places known for excellence in cultivation and craft making, connecting curious travelers with local cultures, people and places. According to a 2020 study by the Journal of Travel, Tourism and Recreation, 71% of Gen Z seek culinary experiences which provide a setting where people can meet, talk, eat, and drink.

"We are thrilled to introduce Spirited Stories and these culturally-rich small-group trips that place a value on the conviviality and the shared experience," says Dan Christian, Founding Chief Marketing Officer at DHARMA. "DHARMA has set out to build in Spirited Stories the next generation of travel by leaning into the preferences of globally-curious and emerging travelers who have shown an interest in punctuated experiences that deepen connections," says Christian.

All trips feature three to four night stays, and are thoughtfully curated in surprising and exclusive locations. Groups are capped at 12 participants and itineraries include carefully-selected accommodations, most meals, on-the-ground transport, and activities such as cooking classes, bike/walking tours, and kayaking. Tips and gratuity included. To book a Spirited Stories itinerary visit www.spiritedstories.travel or call your travel professional.

About Spirited Stories

Spirited Stories is an innovative travel brand by DHARMA that facilitates connections through iconic wine and spirits experiences. Itineraries combine guided tastings, mixology masterclasses and world-class dining to create moments that are both rich in discovery and celebration with friends, old and new. 2023 destinations include Stockholm & Southern Sweden (Vodka), Oaxaca, Mexico (Mezcal),Louisville, Kentucky, USA (Bourbon), Champagne, France (Champagne), Burgundy & Tuscany (Wine), Marseille, France (Pastis), Cork, Ireland (Whiskey), and Napa, California, USA (Wine).

