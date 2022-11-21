Decibel Announces Timing of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and New Director Nominees

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), announces the timing of its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") of the Company will be held at 4:00pm (Calgary Time) on Friday, December 9, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The management information circular related to the Meeting was mailed to Shareholders on November 18th and is also publicly available on Decibel's SEDAR page.

"We are launching the next chapter of the Decibel story with an exceptional new group of experienced cannabis and CPG board members who will create immense value for the Decibel shareholders", said Cody Church current Chairman of Decibel. "I would like to sincerely thank Mike Kelly and Ivan Casselman for their tireless work and outstanding contributions over the last few years and as we transition off the board, we would like to thank Decibel for the opportunity to be part of this great story", said Church.

"Decibel is very excited by the proposed slate of directors. We are very fortunate to have attracted such an accomplished group, all with notable cannabis pedigrees. This is a testament to Decibel's success and most importantly our obvious potential", said Paul Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Decibel.

New Director Nominees

Paul Wilson (CEO)

Paul is currently a director and CEO of Decibel. Prior to joining Decibel, Paul served as CEO, President, EVP, and officer for consumer businesses, including leadership roles at Canadian Tire, Mark's, Princess Auto, Spence Diamonds and Alcanna Nova Cannabis. As an experienced brand builder, Mr. Wilson has a consistent winning record in sectors ranging from hard goods to apparel and in formats ranging from start-ups and small chains to department stores and national chains.

Manjit Minhas

Manjit has significant CPG expertise, having co-founded the Minhas Brewery, Distillery and Winery with over 90 brands of beers, spirits liqueurs and wines. Her products are sold in 5 provinces as well as 47 states throughout the USA and 16 other countries. She also appears as a television personality on the Canadian reality series, Dragon's Den, where she has invested in dozens of Canadian businesses. Manjit also has specific cannabis industry experience as a former member of the board of directors of Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd (Spiritleaf).

Shawn Dym

Shawn is an early investor and strategic thought leader in the North American cannabis industry. As an early investor in Aphria, he served on their board until November 2019. In addition, he co-founded and serves as an advisor to the board of Green Acre Capital (Canada's largest cannabis private investment fund) and serves as a director of Humble & Fume Inc. ("Humble & Fume"), a leading North American distributor of cannabis products. He currently oversees the investment and growth of his personal holding company.

Jakob Ripshtein

Jakob is the Chief Executive Officer of Perennial Brands Inc, a full life-cycle brand strategy organization. He was formerly the President of Aphria and held multiple roles at Diageo PLC including CFO of Diageo North America. In June 2021 Jakob joined Humble & Fume, as Chairman of the Board. He also serves on the Audit Committee and Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee of Humble & Fume.

Nadia Vattovaz

Nadia is CFO and Head of Logistics for Sporting Life Group. Her experience includes launching and overseeing new multi-jurisdictional companies and business lines, extensive M&A, leading the execution of complex multi-functional initiatives, transformation and navigating regulatory environments. Prior to her current role, Nadia was the COO of Fire & Flower, a cannabis retailer with over 100 locations across Canada, and held senior finance roles at Holt Renfrew, Canadian Tire, and Maple Leaf Foods.

Decibel would like to thank all of the directors not standing for re-election for their efforts in helping the Corporation achieve its success to date.

About Decibel

Decibel is uncompromising in the process and craftsmanship needed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products and retail experiences. Decibel has three operating production houses along with its wholly owned retail business, Prairie Records. The Qwest Estate in Creston, BC is a licensed and operating 26,000 square foot cultivation space which produces the widely championed, rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in six provinces across Canada. Thunderchild Cultivation, is a licensed and operating 80,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Battleford, SK. The Plant, Decibel's extraction facility, in Calgary, AB has 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. This production house will fuel the growth of our brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, Blendcraft, and General Admission, into new and innovative product formats like concentrates, vapes, edibles and beyond.

