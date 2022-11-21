ASI Names 2022's Most Powerful People In Promo Products Industry

TREVOSE, Pa., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI) today announced the annual Counselor Power 50 list of the most influential executives in the $23.2 billion promotional products industry. Jeremy Lott, President/CEO of SanMar, a multibillion-dollar apparel juggernaut, topped the list of innovators, risk-takers and visionaries defining the future of promo.

As head of a Top 40 company that posted an estimated $2.8 billion in sales in 2021, Lott leads the industry by example, speaking out on tough issues and promoting SanMar's leading-edge sustainability and social responsibility initiatives.

The rest of the top five Power 50 features industry leaders with far-reaching influence. They are, in order: Jo-an Lantz, president/CEO of Geiger; Marc Simon, CEO of HALO Branded Solutions; Jonathan Isaacson, chairman/CEO of Gemline; and Greg Muzzillo and Vera Muzzillo, founder and CEO, respectively, of Proforma.

"Every one of the decision-makers recognized on the Power 50 is charting a course for even greater success, helping steer their company and the promo industry forward by embracing change," said Timothy M. Andrews, president and CEO of ASI, the leading technology, marketing and information provider in the promotional products industry. "Jeremy Lott heads this year's list because of his powerful position and astonishing achievements, but he earned our recognition through his long-standing commitment to our industry as well as the greater good."

Introduced in 2006, the Counselor Power 50 annually spotlights distributor and supplier executives who exert considerable impact on the promo market.

"The crises of the last few years, from Covid to supply chain, seem to be never-ending – especially for promotional products companies," said ASI Media Editor-in-Chief C.J. Mittica. "But it's in these challenging times that these leaders stepped up again and again."

Any useful product, like a T-shirt or pen, imprinted with a business' logo or message is considered a promotional product. Businesses and organizations around the world use promo to increase brand recognition.

