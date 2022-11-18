So-Young Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB323.3 million ( US$45.5 million [1] ), compared to RMB431.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021, in line with our previous guidance.





Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB2.3 million ( US$0.3 million ), compared with net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB6 .8 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.[2] was RMB9 .9 million ( US$1 .4 million), compared with non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB28 .9 million in the same period of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Average mobile MAUs were 3.9 million, compared with 8.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.





Number of paying medical service providers on So-Young's platform was 6,199, an increase of 28.1% from 4,841 in the third quarter of 2021.





Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform was 1,704, compared with 2,242 in the third quarter of 2021.





Total number of purchasing users through reservation services was 136.7 thousand and the aggregate value of medical aesthetic treatment transactions facilitated by So-Young's platform was RMB363.7 million .

Recent Development

On November 18, 2022 , the board of directors of the Company authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to an aggregate value of US$15 million of its shares (including in the form of ADS) during the 12-month period beginning from November 18 , 2022.

The Company's proposed repurchases may be effected from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its cash balance.

Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young, commented, "In the third quarter, we were pleased to see encouraging signs from our business despite what remained a challenging operating environment largely caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in many regions of China. Total revenues reached RMB323.3 million, an increase of 4.6% quarter over quarter, in line with our previous guidance. We continued to expand our cooperation with medical institutions by providing diversified services. The number of paying medical service providers on So-Young's platform increased 28.1% year-over-year to 6,199. Going forward, we are committed to having a healthy growth strategy and improving user service quality to reaffirm our leadership position."

Mr. Jin continued, "We narrowed our operating loss by 82.5% quarter-over-quarter and the non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company reached RMB9.9 million, benefiting from optimized cost structure, with sales and marketing expenses decreasing by about 34.6% from a year ago. Looking ahead, with abundant cash on hand and a healthy cash reserve, we remain optimistic about the growth potential of the Chinese medical aesthetics industry and confident in our ability to overcome short-term difficulties and build the most trusted medical aesthetic services platform."

[1] This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States on September 30, 2022.

[2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. is defined as net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB323.3 million (US$45.5 million), a decrease of 25.1% from RMB431.5 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in average revenue per paying medical service provider which was impacted by the resurgence of COVID-19 and remained under pressure from China's overall domestic consumer market.

Information services and other revenues were RMB235.7 million ( US$33.1 million ), a decrease of 26.7% from RMB321.6 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of paying medical service providers subscribing to information services.





Reservation services revenues were RMB29.7 million ( US$4.2 million ), a decrease of 51.8% from RMB61.7 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the resurgence of COVID-19 in China and adoption of an operating strategy which gave higher subsidies to end users.





Sales of equipment and maintenance services revenues were RMB57.8 million ( US$8.1 million ) and RMB48.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, from Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc. ("Wuhan Miracle").

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB94.0 million (US$13.2 million), an increase of 4.9% from RMB89.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of Wuhan Miracle. Cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB4.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB236.6 million (US$33.3 million), a decrease of 26.6% from RMB322.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB124.8 million ( US$17.5 million ), a decrease of 34.6% from RMB190.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities. Sales and marketing expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.7 million ( US$0.1 million ), compared with RMB2.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021.





General and administrative expenses were RMB59.8 million ( US$8.4 million ), an increase of 9.4% from RMB54.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll costs and professional services fees. General and administrative expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB4.5 million ( US$0.6 million ), compared with RMB10.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.





Research and development expenses were RMB52.0 million ( US$7.3 million ), a decrease of 32.6% from RMB77.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in payroll costs. Research and development expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.4 million ( US$0.1 million ), compared with RMB5.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Income tax (expenses)/benefits

Income tax benefits were RMB16.5 million (US$2.3 million), compared with income tax expenses of RMB4.3 million in the same period of 2021. The increase in income tax benefits was primarily due to the refund of income tax of RMB12.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 based on the final 2021 tax return filing result.

Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB6.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses, was RMB9.9 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB28.9 million non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. in the same period of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Earnings/(loss) per ADS

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.02 (US$0.00) and RMB0.02 (US$0.00), respectively, compared with basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.06 and RMB0.06, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits, Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments

As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB1,640.3 million (US$230.6 million), compared with RMB1,756.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB310 million (US$43.6 million) and RMB330 million (US$46.4 million), representing a 31.0% to 26.6% decrease from the same period in 2021. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, as well as customer demand, which are all subject to change, particularly in view of the potential impact of the COVID-19, the effects of which are difficult to analyze and predict.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. by excluding share-based compensation expenses from income/(loss) from operations and net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc., respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company's operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company's core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future. This is not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company's results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company") is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



As of

December 31,

September 30,

September 30, 2021 2022 2022

RMB

RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,331,968

713,646

100,323 Restricted cash and term deposits 15,119

17,920

2,519 Trade receivables 54,829

42,299

5,946 Inventories, net 91,812

105,194

14,788 Receivables from online payment

platforms 18,864

18,879

2,654 Amounts due from related parties 14,038

28,758

4,043 Term deposits and short-term investments 408,946

908,718

127,746 Prepayment and other current assets 91,842

147,877

20,788 Total current assets 2,027,418

1,983,291

278,807 Non-current assets:









Long-term investments 252,500

234,073

32,905 Intangible assets 193,955

175,594

24,685 Goodwill 540,693

540,693

76,009 Property and equipment, net 124,576

115,321

16,212 Deferred tax assets 47,520

53,828

7,567 Operating lease right-of-use assets 95,609

71,533

10,056 Other non-current assets 48,097

142,756

20,068 Total non-current assets 1,302,950

1,333,798

187,502 Total assets 3,330,368

3,317,089

466,309











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Taxes payable 48,571

63,826

8,973 Contract liabilities 139,155

134,271

18,876 Salary and welfare payables 103,624

87,214

12,260 Amounts due to related parties 681

185

26 Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities 376,841

351,476

49,410 Operating lease liabilities-current 43,529

49,831

7,005 Total current liabilities 712,401

686,803

96,550 Non-current liabilities:









Operating lease liabilities-non current 62,356

32,685

4,595 Deferred tax liabilities 38,577

33,145

4,659 Total non-current liabilities 100,933

65,830

9,254 Total liabilities 813,334

752,633

105,804













SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Shareholders' equity:











Treasury stock (217,712)

(217,712)

(30,605)

Class A Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value;

750,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021

and September 30, 2022; 71,736,059 and 69,092,367

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021,

72,128,429 and 69,484,737 shares issued and outstanding

as of September 30, 2022, respectively) 230

232

32

Class B Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 20,000,000

shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and September

30, 2022; 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022) 37

37

5

Additional paid-in capital 2,999,562

3,035,807

426,767

Statutory reserves 20,331

20,587

2,894

Accumulated deficit (272,368)

(369,451)

(51,937)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (83,891)

24,495

3,443

Total So-Young International Inc. shareholders' equity 2,446,189

2,493,995

350,599















Non-controlling interests 70,845

70,461

9,906















Total shareholders' equity 2,517,034

2,564,456

360,505















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,330,368

3,317,089

466,309



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2022

September

30, 2022

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2022

September

30, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Revenues























Information services and others 321,593

235,723

33,138

960,140

654,597

92,021

Reservation services 61,737

29,733

4,180

234,680

102,702

14,438

Sales of equipment and maintenance services 48,120

57,847

8,132

48,120

175,429

24,662

Total revenues 431,450

323,303

45,450

1,242,940

932,728

131,121

Cost of revenues (89,638)

(94,028)

(13,218)

(200,799)

(305,090)

(42,889)

Gross profit 341,812

229,275

32,232

1,042,141

627,638

88,232

Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing expenses (190,740)

(124,781)

(17,541)

(639,828)

(373,734)

(52,541)

General and administrative expenses (54,691)

(59,847)

(8,413)

(166,362)

(187,033)

(26,293)

Research and development expenses (77,113)

(51,998)

(7,310)

(219,048)

(194,021)

(27,274)

Total operating expenses (322,544)

(236,626)

(33,264)

(1,025,238)

(754,788)

(106,108)

Income/(loss) from operations 19,268

(7,351)

(1,032)

16,903

(127,150)

(17,876)

Other income/(expenses):























Investment income 2,272

493

69

8,004

3,997

562

Interest income 4,903

10,061

1,414

15,674

18,607

2,616

Exchange (losses)/gains (446)

24

3

(4,799)

(515)

(72)

Impairment of long-term investment (17,850)

(7,945)

(1,117)

(17,850)

(7,945)

(1,117)

Share of losses of equity method investee (909)

(9,106)

(1,280)

(776)

(11,008)

(1,547)

Others, net 2,932

(781)

(110)

9,836

7,600

1,068

Income/(loss) before tax 10,170

(14,605)

(2,053)

26,992

(116,414)

(16,366)

Income tax (expenses)/benefits (4,298)

16,486

2,318

(11,086)

18,542

2,607

Net income/(loss) 5,872

1,881

265

15,906

(97,872)

(13,759)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 896

429

60

3,459

1,045

147

Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. 6,768

2,310

325

19,365

(96,827)

(13,612)



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued) (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share























Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic 0.08

0.03

0.00

0.24

(1.17)

(0.16)

Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder -

diluted 0.08

0.03

0.00

0.23

(1.17)

(0.16)

Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (13

ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) 0.06

0.02

0.00

0.18

(0.90)

(0.12)

Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - diluted (13

ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) 0.06

0.02

0.00

0.18

(0.90)

(0.12)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss)

per share, basic* 80,895,891

82,946,796

82,946,796

81,805,945

82,578,596

82,578,596

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss)

per share, diluted* 81,471,931

83,027,281

83,027,281

82,954,414

82,578,596

82,578,596



























Share-based compensation expenses included in:























Cost of revenues (4,814)

(2,007)

(282)

(12,938)

(7,303)

(1,027)

Sales and marketing expenses (2,245)

(670)

(94)

(6,089)

(6,342)

(892)

General and administrative expenses (10,032)

(4,521)

(636)

(24,446)

(14,684)

(2,064)

Research and development expenses (5,083)

(428)

(60)

(13,763)

(7,498)

(1,054)





























*Both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are included in the calculation of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2022

September

30, 2022

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2022

September

30, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























GAAP income/(loss) from operations 19,268

(7,351)

(1,032)

16,903

(127,150)

(17,876)

Add back: Share-based compensation expenses 22,174

7,626

1,072

57,236

35,827

5,037

Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations 41,442

275

40

74,139

(91,323)

(12,839)





















































GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. 6,768

2,310

325

19,365

(96,827)

(13,612)

Add back: Share-based compensation expenses 22,174

7,626

1,072

57,236

35,827

5,037

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. 28,942

9,936

1,397

76,601

(61,000)

(8,575)



