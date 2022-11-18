$34 Million Donated During Annual Give to the Max Day Campaign

Tens of thousands of donors gave back to 6,439 nonprofits and schools during Minnesota's giving holiday

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of donors gave more than $34 million to 6,439 organizations during Give to the Max Day yesterday, the 14th statewide annual giving campaign for Minnesota nonprofits and schools.

GiveMN logo, Give to the Max Day Nov. 17, 2022 (PRNewswire)

This year's giving total came in just shy of last year's $34.3 million for 6,457 organizations, an all-time record. Organizers at the nonprofit GiveMN had been prepared for totals to be lower this year based on nationwide giving trends in 2022 but are pleased with this year's result keeping pace with last year's showing. They say many smaller organizations rely on Give to the Max as their biggest fundraiser each year.

"The generosity on display through Give to the Max will make a huge impact for communities all across our state and fuel the work of nonprofits and schools in the year ahead," said Jake Blumberg, executive director, GiveMN. "There are still many challenges ahead for our communities, but we are taking a moment to celebrate $34 million raised as Minnesotans answered the call yet again."

Blumberg also noted that the importance of charitable giving continues to be high as many organizations continue to meet higher need brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also dealing with the effects of economic uncertainty, and encouraged donors to keep generosity top of mind throughout the holiday season and beyond.

"We're all feeling the effects of higher prices in our personal finances, and nonprofits are feeling that at scale," Blumberg said. "Higher gas, grocery and utility bills are stretching their finances as they have hundreds or thousands of people they serve. If you are asked to support their work in the coming months, we hope you'll give as you are able."

GiveMN also awarded more than $100,000 in prize grants to Minnesota organizations every 15 minutes throughout the day by random chance "Golden Ticket" drawings, boosting the generosity of nearly 150 donors. This year's grand prize Super-Sized Golden Ticket provided a $10,000 boost to the Minnesota State Horticultural Society based in Roseville.

Donors from Minnesota and beyond supported Give to the Max Day 2022. Donors and organizations participated, representing all 87 Minnesota counties and 11 Native nations that share the same geography. Additionally, donations were made from each of the 50 U.S. states and 41 countries across the world.

Through giving events like Give to the Max Day and generosity displayed every day of the year, donors have given more than $300 million to more than 14,000 nonprofits and schools through GiveMN.org.

Give to the Max Day was presented with support from sponsors at the Bush Foundation, American National Bank, and Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation.

GiveMN.org is online and available year-round as a central hub for generosity in Minnesota. Donors may create a free account to set up monthly gifts, set up fundraisers for their favorite causes, and download reports of their giving history. Visit GiveMN.org to learn more.

About GiveMN

GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota's giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program.

Since 2009, more than 750,000 donors have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through GiveMN.org to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity and giving events like the annual Give to the Max Day, GiveMN has helped to generate more than $300 million for more than 14,000 nonprofits.

RaiseMN serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising. Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities.

Launched in 2009 by Minnesota Community Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GiveMN