The Toy Insider™ Delivers Top Tips to Score Big with Holiday Toy Shopping

Budget 15% more, shop early and often, and grab hot toys under $50, including CoComelon, Encanto and Jurassic World toys

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the busiest holiday shopping days of the year ahead, experts at The Toy Insider , the toy industry's most influential organization and a trusted go-to source for parents and gift-givers, share their top tips to snag the hottest toys and score the best deals.

The Toy Insider, the toy industry’s most influential organization and a trusted go-to source for parents and gift-givers, share their top tips to snag the hottest toys and score the best deals. (PRNewswire)

"Toy shopping will feel more 'normal' this year, as retailers return to pre-pandemic promotion schedules to help alleviate inflation concerns," says Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief at The Toy Insider. "Planning your holiday shopping strategy early will go a long way to stretching your dollars. We're here to help you find the right toys to keep kids—and your wallets—smiling."

The Toy Insider's 17th annual Holiday Gift Guide makes it easy for shoppers to find the best toys for every kid on their list. It features more than 360 toys from 145 toy companies, broken down by age category.

Download The Toy Insider's Holiday Gift Guide press kit .

The Toy Insider's Holiday Toy Shopping Tips:

Grab hot toys under $50 , $25 : While there are plenty of big "WOW!" items, families don't need to break the bank to get great gifts. More than 70% of The Toy Insider's Holiday Gift Guide has toys under $50 — with more than 125 toys under $25 — providing plenty of budget-friendly options. Also, check out the toys that made this year's 12 Under $20 list .



While there are plenty of big "WOW!" items, families don't need to break the bank to get great gifts. More than 70% of The Toy Insider's Holiday Gift Guide has toys under— with more than 125 toys under— providing plenty of budget-friendly options. Also, check out the toys that made this year's

Budget 15% more for toys: Prices are rising across all toy categories this holiday season. While some traditionally lower-priced categories may only see a $2 -3 price increase, plan to generally budget 15% more on toys.





Shop early and often: Ask kids to write their letters to Santa early! This way, anyone buying gifts for your kids can grab those hot toys while they're still on store shelves. If items do sell out, check back with retailers often to stay up to date on product availability and deals.





Bet on kids' favorite characters: Toys featuring familiar faces that kids know through the content they consume, whether it be favorite movies, TV series, or YouTube and TikTok influencers, are always a safe bet. The Toy Insider's Hot 20 list features lots of hot properties!



Toys featuring familiar faces that kids know through the content they consume, whether it be favorite movies, TV series, or YouTube and TikTok influencers, are always a safe bet. The Toy Insider'sfeatures lots of hot properties!

Buy trusted brands: Avoid knockoffs, as they are not properly safety-tested, may be of lower quality or have unreasonable third-party price hikes. Use The Toy Insider's Holiday Gift Guide to find toys made by reputable companies or select brand names you love. There are great sales and deep discounts to be had on evergreen classic toys and last year's super-hot items.





Think outside the "big box": Local, independent toy stores are stocked with great gift ideas, and their staff is very knowledgeable. November is also Neighborhood Toy Store Month, presented by ASTRA , and families can expect great deals and in-store events every weekend.



Local, independent toy stores are stocked with great gift ideas, and their staff is very knowledgeable. November is also, and families can expect great deals and in-store events every weekend.

Double-check ship dates: If shopping online, verify estimated arrival dates and watch the tracking closely. Don't assume things will show up on time, and don't count on services like two-day shipping!

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. Its team of toy experts publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com, a trusted resource for parents. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com and follow them on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Tran

LKPR, Inc.

Elizabeth@LKPRinc.com

973-885-0056 (mobile)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Toy Insider