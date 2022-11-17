Simon Awarded 2022 Nareit Retail Leader in the Light Achievement

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon announced today that it has been presented with Nareit's 2022 Retail Leader in the Light Award. This award is given to REITs that have demonstrated outstanding sustainability practices throughout the year.

The 2022 Leader in the Light Awards are based on the results of the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Annual Survey, as well as scored responses to supplemental questions by outside judges.

"Simon continues to focus on creating retail platforms that are sustainable for our shoppers, employees and retailers alike," said Brian McDade, Chief Financial Officer of Simon.

