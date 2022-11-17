PointsBet Kicks Off World Cup Opening Weekend with Debut of "Stoppage Time with Ian Joy"

Second Show from PointsBet Studio looks to provide soccer fans and bettors the insights they need to know for soccer's biggest event

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, the home of live betting, today announced the debut of "Stoppage Time with Ian Joy," marking the second show produced from the company's new studio in New York City. This announcement comes on the heels of PointsBet launching its Soccer OddsFactory integration, which includes the most live betting markets in the US, ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Ian Joy (PRNewswire)

"Stoppage Time with Ian Joy" will be hosted by American born Scottish sports broadcaster and former professional footballer Ian Joy and feature full game previews, betting insights, and more for every single World Cup game, with the content set to be integrated within the betting markets available on the PointsBet app.

The show will premiere on Thursday, November 17 to provide bettors the insights they need right before the start of the World Cup in Qatar on November 20. Episodes will be released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and be available on all podcast platforms, PointsBet's social media channels, and on YouTube.

"With the most talked about soccer event beginning in just a few short days, we're building PointsBet to be the premier destination for all things World Cup – from market-leading live betting options to best-in-class content," said Liam Roecklein, SVP of Content at PointsBet USA. "The interest in soccer continues to grow among the US betting community and we're tapping into that with the debut of our new show 'Stoppage Time with Ian Joy.' Whether you're new to soccer or a veteran, this show will deliver a whole new experience for bettors."

Ian will be joined by different guests, including former USMNT player Jimmy Conrad, soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, betting expert Jon Eimer, social media influencer Alex Ramos, who will join live from Qatar, and many more.

"I'm honored and privileged to be partnering with a leading sportsbook like PointsBet to create one-of-a-kind soccer content for the World Cup and beyond," said former pro footballer Ian Joy. "This World Cup will be unlike no other, and I'm excited to bring soccer fans and bettors with a new way to enjoy every second of the tournament."

Following the completion of the World Cup, the show will transition to cover the Champions League, English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, MLS, and more.

PointsBet is currently one of few sports betting apps in the country available in Spanish and is currently operational in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Kansas, and Louisiana.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

Media Contact

Janelle Laignelet

Communications Manager

janelle.laignelet@pointsbet.com

(PRNewsfoto/PointsBet) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PointsBet