Election 2022: ActionDATA Clients Win Throughout Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Political candidates throughout Texas won races in 2022's midterm elections with the help of ActionDATA, the firm's founder, Mike Stevens, said today.

"From city council races and bond elections to the courts and the state legislature, our clients all around Texas worked hard and won," Stevens said. "Whether we're looking locally, statewide or nationally, 2022 has been extraordinary election cycle. We're proud to be on the ground where we're needed."

Stevens said highlights of campaigns of the firm's clients this election cycle included:

In newly created Texas House District 57, Richard Hayes prevailed.

In Texas House and Texas Senate races, endorsed candidates of our client, the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters, won 113 of 116 races.

In the Eighth Court of Appeals of Texas , Lisa Soto defeated an incumbent in the El Paso -based court that covers 17 counties.

In El Paso , City Council Member Isabel Salcido was re-elected in District 5.

In Lubbock , we led a citywide municipal road improvement bond campaign and won – a year after a previous campaign failed.

Brandon Patschke won election to the High Plains Water District board.

Lubbock County Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Corley won re-election.

In Potter County , Amarillo firefighter Blair Schaffer was elected as Precinct 2 county commissioner.

In Kaufman County , District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley won re-election and County Judge Jakie Allen was elected to his first term.

In Wichita County , Jim Johnson won election as the new county judge.

In Ellis County , State District Judge Bob Carroll and Justice of the Peace Louis Ponder of Precinct 2 were elected.

Citywide ordinances were passed in Athens , Plainview , Abilene , and San Angelo .

About ActionDATA

ActionDATA offers clients insight, strategy, and proven experience which are customized to the individual needs of the client. Be it public policy research, or steering a successful political campaign, ActionDATA is relied on to help make informed decisions by leaders throughout Texas. We never subcontract your account to a distant third party. Instead we leverage our diverse team to produce a strategy unique for you. With access to leading-edge resources in perception surveys, graphics, technology, and print, we produce collateral fully integrated and supportive of your campaign strategy. More information is available at www.action-data.net.

CONTACT: Mike Stevens, (806) 790-0709, mikes@action-printing.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ActionDATA